Editorial: Coronavirus will cut SC revenue, raise costs, force new approach to state spending plan

The S.C. House passed a state budget last week that included $128 million for income tax rebates that Gov. Henry McMaster had requested. The next day, the governor asked lawmakers to divert $45 million of the rebate money to the Department of Health and Environmental Control to help cover the costs of protecting the public from the coronavirus.

The fact that Mr. McMaster would ask lawmakers to cannibalize one of his priorities is testament to the need for the emergency funding. It also demonstrates how tax cuts should be prioritized: as something lawmakers deliver if there is money left after they meet their obligations.

The Senate wisely complied on Tuesday, and the House is expected to do the same Thursday.

Unfortunately, not all spending decisions will be so easy in the coming months. State economists had projected that the Legislature would have a record $1.1 billion in surplus money and $900 million in normal revenue growth to spend on the budget that takes effect July 1. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic changed life as we know it.

Now, tourism — one of the prime drivers of South Carolina’s economy — has ground to a halt, as public-health experts urge people the world over to stay home. Literally.

Restaurants were already starting to feel the pinch of parents working from home as they care for children who have no school to attend and others telecommuting to avoid exposure to colleagues who could be infected. Then the governor ordered them to stop all but take-out and delivery services.

These changes will slash not just sales and hospitality tax revenue but also income tax revenue, as some workers in the tourism and hospitality industries see their hours cut back or their jobs eliminated.

There’s reason to believe the public-health crisis could be over in a month or two, and we can hope the economy will quickly recover. Even if that happens, though, we’re still talking about a severe reduction in revenue from sales and income taxes, which provide the bulk of funding for state government.

If the economy is back on pace by July 1, then only that $1.1 billion in surplus revenue will be at risk. If it lasts beyond that … well, we don’t know.

Meantime, that $45 million in extra funding for DHEC is unlikely to be the last unanticipated expenditure to arise from COVID-19. The federal government likely will provide some help, but DHEC, MUSC and local hospitals and community health centers could need more funds to care for South Carolinians who are infected by the novel coronavirus. The state might need to spend more to keep our social safety net intact as the virus stretches it thin.

Fortunately, this crisis comes at a time when we have record revenue. The House budget includes nearly $250 million for tax rebates and cuts, $80 million more than the constitution requires for reserves, $100 million in extra road funding and $50 million for a new resiliency trust fund. All of that money could be redirected to cover a temporary slowdown in the economy. And of course there’s nearly $900 million in new ongoing spending, much of which could be scaled back. That’s not what anyone wants to do, but then nobody wanted this pandemic.

We should get a better feel with each passing day for how much tax revenue will drop and how much emergency expenditures will rise. That’s another reason — beyond ensuring full public participation — that the Legislature should take a month-long recess. In four weeks, senators can start work on a state budget that likely will need to look much different than the one the House passed.