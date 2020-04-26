Editorial: Coronavirus reaffirms the need for SC, US to tackle racial health disparities

African Americans are much more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 than whites and also die from it at higher rates, exposing a preexisting racial disparity in public health that must be rectified.
Before the pandemic struck, it was already common knowledge in South Carolina and beyond that blacks died at higher rates than whites in proportion to their numbers in the population. COVID-19 has further driven that point home, tragically.
According to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2018, black deaths per capita were 14% higher than whites nationally. In South Carolina and Louisiana, the difference was 18%. In Illinois, it reached a shocking 36%.
African Americans, who comprise 27% of South Carolina’s population, make up 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56% of deaths, according to an April 15 report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Seventy percent of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana have been African Americans, and Chicago is roughly equal.
Those are truly attention-grabbing numbers.
In a searing April 9 report, The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks made clear this racial disparity and cited experts who attribute its cause to African Americans being “more likely to have underlying medical issues, such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. That stems in part from a historic lack of access to health care, especially in rural parts of the state.”
“We know that people with these underlying chronic illnesses and chronic conditions are more predisposed, along with the elderly, to have the more severe illness and the worst outcomes for COVID-19,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said.
State Rep. Leon Howard, the African American chairman of the House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee, told Mr. Wilks the shocking numbers make sense to him. African Americans have been treated unfairly in the workplace and health care arena for decades, he said. That creates a spiral in which black families can’t afford nutritious meals or preventive health care. Medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes get passed down from generation to generation.
“You’re not making much money, you’re going to go to McDonald’s and get a Happy Meal rather than a healthy meal,” he said.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who is African American, certainly got it right when he said the data “highlights an Achilles heel in American health policy.”
Behavioral change must be a big part of the needed effort to eliminate racial disparities in health.
But it also will take resources and a dedicated effort by state and national public health officials to make an impact. U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina has been sounding the alarm on this issue for years, but this pandemic makes it crystal clear more progress must be made. And the time to redouble that effort is now.