Editorial: Coronavirus is no reason to suspend pollution laws

The Trump administration has unwisely relaxed environmental regulations, largely exempting industries from pollution laws and fines if they can show noncompliance was related to the COVID-19 crisis.
While it may be reasonable to suspend some requirements that cause no harm, this is no time to give potential polluters a free pass. It’s one thing to relax reporting and even testing requirements, which are meant to help enforce environmental protections. It’s quite another to relax even temporarily requirements that protect the environment.
In an advisory letter, the Environmental Protection Agency’s assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance, Susan Bodine Parker, said the EPA doesn’t expect refineries, power plants, factories and other industrial businesses to meet pollution regulations, and the EPA wouldn’t seek to fine violators. Public utilities, however, are expected to ensure safe drinking water supplies.
The guidance, retroactive to March 13, applies to reporting standards, compliance monitoring, sampling, lab analysis and certification requirements “in situations where the EPA agrees that COVID-19 was the cause of noncompliance and the entity provides supporting documentation to the EPA upon request,” according to the EPA.
The indefinite suspension of reporting and monitoring standards comes as the administration also seeks to weaken the 1970 National Environmental Protection Act by limiting how climate change would figure into environmental impact studies, among other things. Also, on Tuesday the administration announced it was lowering fuel economy standards, meaning vehicle makers will have to improve mileage by 1.5% annually, down from 5% percent annually.
The troubling message behind the move to suspend EPA rules during the COVID-19 crisis is that protecting the environment is a nonessential government function. Nothing could be further from the truth. For example, some studies have correlated high levels of air pollution with a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and worse outcomes.
Gina McCarthy, the head of the Natural Resources Defense Council and a former EPA administrator, called the action “an open license to pollute.” The Sierra Club, the National Wildlife Federation and other environmental groups also registered opposition.
EPA chief Andrew Wheeler defended the policy shift, calling it “a small degree of flexibility during these extraordinary times.” According to The Associated Press, the administration acted in part in response to lobbying from the oil and gas industry, citing staffing strains.
If certain industries are straining to meet EPA regulations, they should apply for individual waivers. A blanket policy in which industries can bypass regulations by showing only a nexus with COVID-19 “upon request” is a recipe for abuse.