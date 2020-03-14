Editorial: Coronavirus in South Carolina: Let's speak with one voice

Gov. Henry McMaster was right to join the president in declaring a state of emergency Friday because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus. The decision brought some clarity to what has been decidedly mixed messaging in the Palmetto State.
COVID-19, a global pandemic unprecedented in our lives, requires an unprecedented and unified response. In South Carolina, that’s not what we’ve seen so far, but our intent is not to point fingers. It’s to encourage state and local leaders to work more closely together as we all continue to confront this threat.
As of midday Friday, Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and director of the state public health agency’s Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control, said she saw no public health need for closings and cancellations. But the day before, each of the state’s five largest cities had done just that, canceling public gatherings set for the following week (mostly St. Patrick’s Day parades).
Some of the biggest events of the year have been canceled or postponed in the past few days. But a cruise ship docked in downtown Charleston as if it were just another ordinary day. State Ports Authority officials said they would continue to sail, despite a plea from Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg that they stop. Later Friday, Carnival suspended cruise operations.
We recognize there’s a big difference between canceling a parade or a cruise and canceling school, a far more serious step that could take thousands of lower-income children away from their best meal of the day. It would also take some parents, including health care workers and emergency responders, away from their jobs. The same goes for the decision to require employees to work from home as best they can — a step now being given careful contemplation by most employers. We recognize that, unlike hurricanes, we as a state or nation have not been through this kind of crisis before, at least not on this scale. But that’s why it’s vital for government and health officials to cooperate and, to the greatest extent possible, speak with one voice.
What we need is not for the governor or DHEC or anyone else to impose a single message on government. That’s likely to reduce public confidence in the messaging. And it squanders a crucial commodity: the combined knowledge and perspective of all of our state’s public health and political leadership. What we need is for the governor and mayors and DHEC and MUSC officials and other experts to share their perspectives in a robust conversation that leads to some conclusions and advice that all (or nearly all) participants can agree is the right message.
The most challenging aspect is this: The decision to cancel events and to otherwise limit public gatherings — even in schools, offices and churches — is not one to be made lightly. But we also know that such actions are far more effective if they are taken before the coronavirus arrives here in force. Compounding the decision’s difficulty is a lack of widespread testing to get a sense of the extent to which it’s already here. It’s no fun flying blind.
No one should panic, but we must acknowledge the many uncertainties — the health, economic and social impacts that remain unclear. And it’s normal for those uncertainties to cause anxiety. The more unified and clear our leaders’ response — the more they speak with one voice about the difficult trade-offs and decisions they must make — the more we can all feel at ease.
When historians write about this era, will they emphasize the number of sick and dead, or will they write about the economic shock? We believe the emphasis will be on the former, but the way to limit the former clearly involves increasing the latter. That’s what happened last week, and we expect those cancellations will prove crucial to stemming COVID-19’s spread.
Once we get our arms around the coronavirus — and we eventually will, though it’s difficult to predict how many months that will take — important lessons must be learned. In turn, those lessons will need to translate into new laws, policies and financial commitments — so this traumatic period is not for naught.
But that’s a job for the future. Our job for today and those immediate days before us is to put one foot in front of the other, to listen to each other and to find a way forward together.