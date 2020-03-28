Editorial: Coronavirus highlights complexities of how we can interact remotely

Should the city of Charleston automatically rezone Laurel Island to allow a massive new development, without public input, just because the coronavirus arrived and we all need to stay home?
What a ridiculous question you might say, and you would be right. Problem is, it could happen.
And this is not just a Charleston issue: The state law that enables cities and counties to plan and zone has deadlines that may come into play the longer cities and counties postpone their planning and zoning meetings. Gov. Henry McMaster should use his emergency authority to assure local governments they won’t have to advance zoning changes just because their public bodies cannot meet to consider them.
The proposed rezoning for Laurel Island, a 191-acre former landfill on the waterfront just north of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, may be the poster child for the issue. It’s one of dozens of requests that entered Charleston’s approval pipeline before COVID-19 arrived here this month and changed life as we know it.
The Laurel Island request, which could allow for more than 10 million square feet of retail, office and residential construction, was ready to go before the Charleston Planning Commission on March 18. Some residents and preservation groups had begun to voice concerns, but then that meeting, like virtually all planning and zoning board meetings across South Carolina, was canceled and has not been rescheduled. Meanwhile, it’s unclear how long it will take for government and business to return to normal.
Here’s the rub: State law says, “The planning commission shall have a time prescribed in the ordinance which may not be more than 30 days within which to submit its report and recommendation on the change to the governing authority. If the planning commission fails to submit a report within the prescribed time period, it is deemed to have approved the change or departure.”
That puts the city between a rock and a hard place, or as City Councilman Ross Appel put it recently, “We find ourselves caught between COVID-19 on one end and the S.C. Planning and Enabling Act of 1994 on the other.” City attorneys and City Council are struggling to find the best way forward, and their struggle shows why Gov. McMaster should step in to help.
Earlier last week, City Council was asked to approve an ordinance to allow public hearings before zoning boards to be held remotely — a legal step that would allow the city to reschedule its canceled zoning meetings before its “stay-at-home” ordinance is lifted.
But the idea triggered an instant backlash, as many questioned whether remote hearings would be fair and could tip the process toward development interests. Kristopher King, CEO of the Preservation Society of Charleston, helped lead a last-minute charge against the change. “I think showing up is one of the most important aspects of engaging,” he said. “It is the conversation and the participation in those conversations that’s the most important part of the public process.”
Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said if remote public hearings aren’t permitted, “we’ll have to shut down our boards, and that would delay our previously scheduled hearings… for an indefinite period of time.” But even assistant city attorney Chip McQueeney, who drafted the temporary ordinance, which would allow meetings via conference calls, GoToMeetings or Skype, called it “sort of the least bad approach.”
Laurel Island’s rezoning is just one of dozens in Charleston’s pipeline, and the city of Charleston is just one of hundreds of South Carolina cities and counties whose zoning laws are subject to the state-imposed deadlines.
We understand these delays pose a hardship on developers and other property owners seeking changes, many of which are minor and not controversial, and we encourage cities and counties to resume their public zoning and planning meetings as soon as health experts deem it safe to do so.
It’s certainly understandable that state lawmakers who held office in 1994 did not foresee this pandemic and the complications it might raise for local governments. But just as the state’s chief justice has broad authority to tweak court deadlines during a state of emergency, the governor should do the same for other deadlines such as these.