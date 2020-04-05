Editorial: Coronavirus doesn’t care about state, city, military lines. We're all at risk.

The Pentagon’s decision to hide information about coronavirus infections at its bases strikes us as less a way to “protect operational security with regard to readiness” and more of the military’s knee-jerk inclination toward secrecy. We don’t believe it’s justified, at least here in the United States.

Inadvertently, though, the policy shift — which came on the heels of huge infection spikes at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Army Basic Training Command at Fort Jackson — could turn into a blessing, by helping erase the artificial distinction between the spread of COVID-19 on military bases and off of them.

Although they’re not sharing infection numbers with the public any longer, base officials are supposed to report them to state and local health agencies. That should allow DHEC to include those numbers in its daily totals — Fort Jackson numbers in Richland County, Parris Island infections in Beaufort County, Shaw Air Force Base’s in Sumter County, Joint Base Charleston and so on.

That’s probably the most helpful way to look at the numbers, because, as The Post and Courier’s Thomas Novelly noted in a recent article about the policy change, “The five major bases in the state are, often, seamlessly interwoven with the community and are a source of economic stability for surrounding real estate, restaurants, businesses and services.”

Trying to rope off our troops into an artificial category of “military infections” has the danger of making us believe that the coronavirus cares where a military base ends and the civilian world begins.

It’s akin to the danger Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, cited last week for the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s decision to stop releasing the number of positive COVID-19 tests by ZIP code. “It becomes harmful information, and it creates a false sense of security,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday.

DHEC relented mid-week and started providing paramedics with the ZIP-code information they were requesting. And on Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the agency to release the information to the public as well.

It’s good to see that the governor remains so strongly committed to public access to government information. But that level of detail makes it all the more important that we resist the trap of believing there are safe areas where we can let up on our social distancing and hand-washing.

One of the biggest problems with the coronavirus is our lack of reliable, comparable information about it. As a state and nation, we’re not testing nearly enough people, and the testing is self-selective and spotty.

The fact that one state or county or city has a high number of positive tests might mean there’s more coronavirus activity there. Or it might mean there’s more testing there. More importantly, the fact that there are few or no confirmed coronavirus infections in your state, county, city or ZIP code — or on your nearby military base — might simply mean that the people who are infected haven’t been tested. In fact, that’s the most likely explanation.

Yes, we need to know how many people are testing positive, at least generally where they are testing positive, and how those numbers are changing day by day. More importantly, we need to know how many people are being hospitalized, where they’re coming from, and how those numbers are changing.

Most of all, though, we need to remember that we don’t know what someone who’s infected with the novel coronavirus looks like or sounds like or acts like. So we must continue to assume that we ourselves are infected, and protect others from us. And we must continue to assume that everyone we might come in contact with is infected, and protect ourselves from them. Stay home. Stay home. Stay home.