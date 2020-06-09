Editorial: Continue to refine remote meetings to make them more normal

The city of Charleston has allowed its planning, zoning and design boards to begin meeting virtually with new technology, and while it has taken pains to make these meetings inclusive and transparent, there’s more work to be done. A large, controversial hotel planned at a western gateway to the peninsula on Spring and Cannon streets shows what’s at stake.
Charleston’s appearance and ambiance have been shaped over generations of residents, advocacy groups and volunteer board members actively engaging with developers and their hired teams to ensure the best zoning and design outcomes. In normal times, it’s an imperfect process. During a pandemic — when it’s unwise for many people to gather in the same room — it’s far messier.
City Council gave its planning staff the OK to use new video conferencing technology to hold these meetings virtually, and the staff deserves credit for moving slowly and deliberately to make them as good as they can be.
But even planning director Jacob Lindsey acknowledges some drawbacks remain, particularly with visual presentations, which many participants can’t see nearly as well on a phone or computer screen as they can in a meeting room. Also, the city still hasn’t worked out a way for residents without a computer to show up in person at 2 George St., where these meetings are normally held, and have their say.
“Folks seem to feel it’s working,” Mr. Lindsey said after the first few virtual meetings. “I do not take that as tacit approval. If anyone has feedback about this process, I would encourage them to speak out.”
Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston, is speaking out and remains concerned with the overall approach. For instance, the society sent out an advocacy alert about a new hotel design for 194 Cannon St. and quickly heard back from many people noting the link to the city’s website was not live. That did not occur during a meeting, but these kinds of technological glitches are as predictable as they are frustrating. How many of those who hit an online roadblock will try again?
The 175-room Aloft hotel planned for 194 Cannon is by far the highest-profile project to go before a city board since its virtual meetings began, and how it’s handled Wednesday by the Board of Architectural Review-Large deserves scrutiny not only for its decision but also for how this new process of reviewing architecture is working.
The overall project has some merit: An already-approved zoning plan calls for splitting the former fast food parcel to make room for a new public street that would connect Hagood Avenue and Cherry Street. But the 11-story facade also consists largely of thin, vertical curtainwall sections that shift between floors — a kind of modern approach that has little precedent in Charleston and unfortunately reminds us of the hotel just across the river (which is farther from the historic district and has been called the ugliest building in the state). Also, initial talk of a condo and a hotel has changed to a project with a hotel and parking garage. Clearly, the project merits close scrutiny.
Given South Carolina’s steadily rising number of coronavirus cases, it’s clear local governments are going to have difficulty holding regular in-person meetings for some time to come.
The Municipal Association of South Carolina has provided cities and towns with guidance and suggestions for holding public meetings during COVID-19, but here’s how its advice begins: “Even for municipalities that are conducting virtual meetings under the Association’s recommended procedures, public hearings remain a challenge.”
While this new technology has an upside — more residents can avoid a trip to city or town hall to participate — there still is no substitute for interacting in person. As businesses and governments reopen and establish a new normal, they should continue to push toward a hybrid where some gather responsibly (with masks, temperature checks, distanced seating arrangements) and others join online. We can have it both ways: It doesn’t have to be a one-size-fits-all approach.