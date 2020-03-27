Editorial: Congress comes through with a needed but bloated stimulus bill

There is no question that the massive economic relief bill that President Donald Trump signed into law Friday is much needed. The COVID-19 crisis suddenly forced many people out of their jobs, closed thousands of businesses and strained the limits of the nation's medical community. Millions of Americans need immediate help to pay their bills.
The need for urgent action was evident, and the partisan squabbling that has become a hallmark of our politics came and went fairly quickly. The Senate approved the measure Wednesday and the House followed suit Friday.
Unsurprisingly, getting here so quickly meant both sides had to swallow some bitter ideological medicine. There also are plenty of unwelcome provisions that ballooned the bill from the Trump administration's original $1 trillion proposal to more than $2 trillion. Among the notable changes was broadening direct payments from people most harmed by the shutdowns, which was a sensible proposal, to sending checks to nearly adult whether or not they were affected.
The bill might have been approved even sooner if the House hadn't stayed in recess early in the process while the Senate immediately got to work. That's also when partisan maneuvering began to take the place of quick and thoughtful action. The result was both added cost and an unfortunate delay at a time when the federal government could have begun helping businesses stay alive and pay their employees, including those in the tourism and hospitality industries that are integral parts of Charleston's economy.
Another questionable provision makes the unemployed entitled to an extra $600 a week for the next four months. This “unemployment on steroids,” as Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., proudly described it during Senate debate Wednesday, could impede economic growth when it resumes by encouraging less scrupulous people to stay unemployed. For instance, in South Carolina, the enhanced unemployment benefit will be worth $23.15 an hour, substantially higher than the average wage in the state.
On Wednesday, Senate Democrats voted unanimously to kill an amendment by Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, and South Carolina’s two Republican senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, that would have sensibly capped unemployment benefits at the level of the unemployed worker’s last paycheck.
The Democrats made their point that they have to be consulted. But it was a costly one for Americans, employed or unemployed.
Still, the Democrats were right to insist on key accountability measures that some in the GOP initially opposed. Transparency and accountability should be part of any government spending program, but it's crucial in a bill with such a massive outlay of public dollars.
Businesses large and small will get help under the bill, but small businesses, many of them operating with modest margins in normal circumstances, especially need the assistance. The Small Business Administration will quickly begin to make loans to small business applicants, and if the owners show that these loans go entirely for the costs of business, including continued pay for employees, they will not have to be repaid.
The Treasury Department gets hundreds of billions for an account that will allow the Federal Reserve Board to make $4 trillion in loans to businesses to help them weather the downturn in revenues caused by the shutdown. There also is help for the medical community that is already struggling to keep up with the mounting number of COVID-19 cases and is preparing for what is projected to be a surge of new ones.
In all, these actions could pump $6 trillion into the economy in perhaps the largest stimulus in U.S. history. Clearly, the stimulus bill is imperfect, and we would have preferred a measure with a lower price tag and fewer special-interest provisions. But we are living in extraordinary times. And when you have lost your job or your business is idled, there is no time to waste. The focus now should be on getting the aid flowing quickly to help Americans through the coronavirus crisis.