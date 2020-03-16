Editorial: Closing SC schools because of coronavirus a difficult but necessary step

South Carolina’s decision to close its public pre-K-12 schools and colleges was a difficult but necessary step, and we should all pitch in to make the best of our increasingly challenging “new normal.” We might even learn something new.
On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster expanded the decision to close public schools beyond Kershaw and Lancaster counties, where most of the state’s first coronavirus cases appeared, and now all will remain closed until at least March 31. The order doesn’t apply to private schools, but most all of them have agreed to follow suit in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, which, if left unchecked, could overwhelm South Carolina’s hospitals in the coming weeks. A day after Mr. McMaster’s order, the state confirmed its first coronavirus death, underscoring what’s at stake here.
Closing public schools is a drastic step for reasons far beyond the state’s vital role in educating our youth. Almost 1 million people — about 1 of every 5 South Carolinians — attend or work at public schools or state colleges. Keeping schoolchildren at home has the ripple effect of taking some of their parents away from their vital jobs in health care, law enforcement and the like.
But most other states have taken similarly necessary steps because schools, possibly even more than other public places, can be breeding grounds for germs. While younger people are far less affected by the coronavirus’ potentially deadly symptoms, they may be able to spread the virus — as with most bugs — with the best of them. After all, younger students are still learning to wash their hands. Essentially, their staying home for a few weeks is crucial to protect their parents and especially their grandparents.
Such efforts are part of the social distancing strategy that can “flatten the curve,” slowing the spread of the virus and preventing our health care system from being overwhelmed. It also helps buy time for scientists to develop a vaccine and an effective treatment for the disease.
One reason officials had been cautious about closing schools is because public schools provide some children with the best meals they will receive all day. We are encouraged to see all levels of government — federal, state and local — pitch in to make it possible for parents to pick up those meals from schools. Most schools in the greater Charleston region are offering those pickups between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. We urge those involved to do what they can to make sure this need is met.
Some school districts might recoup some instruction with distance-learning plans, and the state plans to position as many as 3,000 school buses equipped with Wi-Fi in rural areas where families lack internet access. Most public colleges already had wisely planned to shift their instruction from the classroom to online for at least the next few weeks.
Ultimately, year-end public school testing might not take place. “There’s no need for teachers and students to have the added anxiety of what’s going to happen in testing,” said state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who is asking the federal government for a waiver. That would be an understandable step.
Indeed, closing schools will let parents teach their children one of life’s most important lessons, a lesson far beyond how important it has become to do a thorough job of washing your hands. It’s a lesson taught as often on Sunday mornings as any particular school day: We’re all in this together, and we all need to do what we can to look out for each other. Because this new normal could last a while.