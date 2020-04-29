Editorial: Close risky 'wet markets' to stave off the next pandemic

We add our name to a growing list of those who believe world health would be better protected if so-called “wet markets” that sell live animals or those slaughtered on the spot are required to close.
COVID-19, whose genesis is linked to a wet market in Wuhan, China, is just the latest disease to jump from animals to humans. AIDS, SARS, MERS, Ebola and the swine flu all made similar leaps — since about 1980.
Wet markets don’t just contribute to diseases. Some incentivize the poaching of wild animals and the consumption of exotic species believed in traditional Chinese medicine to have curative effects.
China briefly banned the sale of wild animals in wet markets in 2003 after the SARS outbreak and has again outlawed the sale of wild animals — at least temporarily.
The head of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gao Fu, left little doubt about where COVID-19 got its start, according to Reuters. At a briefing in January, he said, “The origin of the new coronavirus is the wildlife sold illegally in a Wuhan seafood market.”
SARS, a viral relative of the novel coronavirus, is suspected of having found its way into humans from civets sold in wet markets in China. MERS came from camels.
The appalling cost of COVID-19 in human lives and economic disruption cries out for prevention of further pandemics of a wild origin. Health authorities, including the World Health Organization, should seek to shut down opportunities for dangerous pathogens to leap from animals to humans.
China banned the sale and consumption of wild animals in February, but reports from Wuhan say wet markets already have reopened, raising questions about how the ban is being enforced. The cultural demand in China for exotic foods and traditional medicine makes closing such markets difficult.
And in 2019, under pressure from China, the WHO unwisely endorsed traditional Chinese medicine, whose ingredients can include tiger parts, rhino horn and other exotic and endangered species.
Markets that sell live or freshly slaughtered animals such as bats, snakes and rodents can be found throughout Asia and Indonesia. But China, as the regional power, could take the lead in abolishing practices that can give rise to dangerous new diseases. And it should.
The World Wildlife Federation, in a March poll, found high levels of awareness of the health risks posed by illegal wet markets and support for closing them in Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, all the more reason for strict action by Chinese officials.
A group of 11 U.S. senators, including Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently signed an open letter to China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, calling on China to “shut down all wet markets that allow for interactions between humans and wild animals that pose public health risks.”
The senators added, “We understand and respect that wet markets are an important component to Chinese society and way of life, but we believe the current moment, which has disrupted everyday life around the world, calls for extreme precautions.”
We all await China’s response.