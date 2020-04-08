Editorial: Charleston's questionable move toward virtual public hearings

The city of Charleston is poised to resume meetings of its planning and zoning boards with public hearings held remotely, possibly as early as the end of this month. We have said this is a bad idea, and we haven’t changed our position. It’s now up to the city to convince us all that such remote meetings pass legal muster, remain fair to applicants and the public at large, and are as good as traditional hearings.
City Council itself met remotely Monday and voted, 10-3, for an emergency ordinance to amend its rules. That meeting underscored our concerns that remote conferencing technology is no substitute for face-to-face interaction between board members and those affected by a board’s decisions.
The extent of Monday’s public comment included a staff member informing City Council that 104 people had sent messages expressing concern over the remote hearing ordinance. Seven more had left phone messages against it, while 26 people expressed support. During the meeting, no names of supporters or opponents were mentioned, nor was there any discussion of the substance of their comments. This was disappointing and demonstrates some of our concerns.
As the coronavirus crisis keeps most of us home, some city officials have said it’s important to hold remote planning and zoning hearings because of a legal deadline by which the city had to act on certain planning and zoning requests or they would be approved by default. It turns out, however, that argument was largely specious: City Council was told Monday that there was only one such case, a minor, noncontroversial zoning change along Folly Road.
Instead, the only reason to hold these meetings and hearings remotely is to keep as much business going as possible during this pandemic.
Despite learning there was no need to rush, nine City Council members joined Mayor John Tecklenburg in voting for the ordinance, which will remain in effect through May 15 (and could be extended). We understand the city’s desire to do what it can to keep the economy from freezing up further. But if that means that the public’s participation is eroded, then the public’s faith and trust in the process will also take a hit — and that will do far more harm than good in the long run.
The Preservation Society of Charleston noted this very concern following Monday’s decision, saying, “The process by which this ordinance was drafted and approved calls into question how equipped the City is to facilitate a transparent and equitable public process.”
There are two silver linings worth noting. First, the amended ordinance is an improvement on the one City Council first considered last month: All meeting materials must be posted on the city’s website at least seven days in advance of any hearing, and public participation will include Zoom webinars and a livestream. People may comment in real time or by writing in advance, and the city plans to set up a comment location, likely at 2 George St. (where city boards normally meet) to hear from anyone without a computer.
The second silver lining is the city intends to test such systems for at least two weeks before scheduling any remote meeting of the Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals or the Board of Architectural Review. Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said the remote meetings anticipated will be completely different from emergency City Council meetings held so far during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re only going to bring this forward if it’s as good as or better than the in-person interactions that take place at our normal meetings,” Mr. Lindsey tells us.
We’re not the only ones skeptical about whether that’s possible. City Councilman Peter Shahid said the little guy will get cut out. “I’m afraid with this process, we’re losing out on the face-to-face, person-to-person communication that we need to have,” he said.
So as the city proceeds, it’s up to neighborhoods, advocacy groups and all of us to ensure that these remote hearings are not only as good as they can be but as good as everyone in the city deserves. And if they’re not, then they still can be shut down before they start up.