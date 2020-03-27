Editorial: Charleston should seek McMaster's blessing for its stay-at-home ordinance

Charleston — more than perhaps any other part of South Carolina — had a strong justification for a citywide lock-down to fight off the coronavirus pandemic: Sitting in the middle of the jammed-up population of three of the state’s four largest cities, with the nerve center of the state’s medical complex at its core and a vacation atmosphere that invites beach-going excesses, our city has a COVID-19 target on its chest.

So all of us should continue to obey the city’s three-day-old stay-at-home ordinance, even if it might violate state law.

Its legality was called into question Friday, when S.C. Solicitor General Bob Cook explained in an attorney general’s opinion that “while local governments retain their Home Rule powers during a state of emergency, they do not have extraordinary emergency powers” and “cannot exercise the emergency powers delegated to the Governor by the General Assembly.”

The city’s attorneys disagree with Mr. Cook, but his opinion means that if people file lawsuits claiming the ordinance hurt their businesses — as some probably will — Charleston taxpayers could end up on the hook, at a time when they can least afford it.

So the City Council should act quickly to petition Gov. Henry McMaster to use his emergency powers to impose a similar lock-down on Charleston.

Meantime, Charleston police should enforce the goals of the city ordinance not using the ordinance itself but using the authority granted them Monday by Mr. McMaster’s executive order, which gave them access to S.C. Code Section 16-7-10, making it illegal for people to “congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer.”

And the City Council — as the employer of the city police — should adopt a guidance for how police should use their discretion in enforcing the governor’s order and state law: under the guidelines set out in the original stay-at-home ordinance.

Any other cities, towns and counties that believe they need stay-at-home orders should put together the justification and approve a resolution asking the governor to put them in place as well.

Asked about the attorney general opinion Friday, the governor avoided a direct response on what Charleston and Columbia should do about their stay-at home ordinances. Unless he plans to join other governors soon in issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, he should act to help cities that can provide a strong justification for one — as Charleston clearly has. This would acknowledge that local officials have a better handle than he does on the situation in their communities.

Nationally, we’re seeing the most significant spreading in cities, not rural areas, which makes sense, and justifies a community-by-community approach.

We agree with the governor that the justification does not exist to lock down the entire state of South Carolina. At least not yet. By ordering lock-downs where they are warranted, he reduces the chance that one will be needed statewide.