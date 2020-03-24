Editorial: Charleston's stay-at-home order a painful but needed step

Charleston and Mount Pleasant, two of South Carolina’s four largest cities, are soon expected to require residents to stay home, essentially closing all businesses deemed nonessential, in yet another effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. These are painful, controversial, steps, but they ultimately are justified and needed to save lives.
The decisions mean that businesses such as nail salons, barbershops and clothing stores will join public schools and colleges that already have been ordered closed. Restaurants and bars were closed last week except for take-out and delivery.
Many other businesses deemed essential, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, utilities, banks, hardware stores, construction companies, liquor stores and the news media, may remain open. People still can walk their dog or go for a jog but should make a point to stay at least 6 feet away from others.
We’ve said any “stay-at-home” order would need thorough justification, and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made a strong case as he cited the city’s size and density; its role as home to our region’s largest hospitals; and the local spike in COVID-19 cases, which more than doubled Monday in Charleston County, from 14 to 31. The total was 36 by Tuesday. Those are troubling numbers in a metro area home to three of the state’s four largest cities, making Charleston unique in our state.
Ominously, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the coronavirus has advanced to the “acceleration phase” in South Carolina, which has 342 cases. Before Mayor Tecklenburg presented City Council with a “stay-at-home” ordinance, he moved to close all city parks.
“This is as serious as a heart attack,” Mayor Tecklenburg told reporters Tuesday. “This is a life-or-death decision for our citizens.” City Council agreed, voting 9-4 to approve it. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he expects his Town Council to take a similar step this week. “I believe it’s the right thing to do. I will support it,” Mr. Haynie told us.
Still, closing nonessential businesses promises to worsen the economic toll, which already looms large and has created a level of uncertainty and anxiety rivaling that of the illness itself. It’s more pain in the short term for what we hope will be less in the long run, in terms of both public health and the economy. The city’s stay-at-home ordinance will remain in effect for two weeks but could be extended. We hope the new restrictions will prevent a serious outbreak here and that businesses can reopen soon and their employees can get back to work.
While Gov. Henry McMaster has not deemed it necessary to issue such an order statewide, he advised Monday that people should “Stay home if you can,” and declared that, “Nothing is off the table.” The time could come when he needs to act, but the situation in much of the state is far different than here; several of the state’s rural counties, for instance, don’t even have a confirmed case yet.
Meanwhile, 17 other states already had implemented stay-at-home orders by Tuesday, and 11 others had at least one city doing so, according to The New York Times. With its order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Charleston will make that at least a dozen states. More likely will follow as the number of coronavirus cases increases, threatening to overwhelm the ability of hospitals and the medical community to care for the sick.
With these stay-at-home orders, local and state governments are doing about all they can do — aside from more testing, the slow pace of which is both a national problem and a national disgrace — to keep us safe. It’s now up to all of us to heed not only these orders but also the advice from health experts, particularly their advice to limit all trips outside our homes. We want as many of us as possible to see that day when our arduous battle against this pandemic finally comes to an end.