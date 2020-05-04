Editorial: Change SC law to let everyone vote by mail in pandemic

South Carolina has wisely rejected the rush to switch to an early voting system, where states spend ridiculous amounts of money staffing early voting sites for weeks on end. Where they implicitly discourage the communal voting experience that is so important to our republic and implicitly encourage voters to cast our ballots before the often-critical final days of an election, when we might learn new information that would make us regret our too early decisions.

Just as wisely, though, our state has always recognized that voting is an essential right in our country and that some people can’t turn out in person to cast ballots on Election Day — or that doing so would require them to make sacrifices we shouldn’t ask them to make: losing their job, for instance, or leaving their sick bed or interrupting mourning. We even allow people to vote absentee if they’re out of town on vacation — even though most people can set their vacations before or after Election Day.

Most significantly, we allow anyone 65 or older to vote absentee — an option that largely explains why a quarter of votes, and sometimes more than 40% in primaries — are cast early, either in person at the county voter registration office or by mail.

The senior citizens’ provision is based on the outdated notion that 65 equals old and decrepit, but the idea that people shouldn’t have to go to the polls on Election Day if it’s difficult or unsafe to do so suddenly has become urgent as we approach our first modern-day election amid a pandemic.

State and national Democratic Party groups, the ACLU and the NAACP have filed state and federal lawsuits aimed at forcing South Carolina to allow everyone to vote absentee in the June 9 state primaries.

It’s unclear how much legal merit those suits have, but the argument that people ought to be able to vote without endangering their health has tremendous merit. And it’s consistent with our state’s long-standing absentee voting policy. All of which makes it essential for the Legislature to amend our absentee ballot law when it convenes for a three-day session next week.

No, we shouldn’t change state law just because someone files a lawsuit. But when the lawsuit aims to get us to do something we ought to be doing anyhow, we need to act. After all, we don’t need judges writing state law. Not only is that the job of the Legislature, but judicially written law tends to be a blunt instrument, which precludes the nuance that a legislatively written law can include. (We’d also note that the absentee lawsuits seek actions that seem excessive — like requiring the state to cover the cost of mailing the ballots back — but that a judge could end up ordering the state to take.)

We have long argued that the Legislature should allow all registered voters the option of voting absentee — by mail or at voter registration offices — and open one or two early voting sites per county for a week or so before the election.

Our main reason is the one championed by election officials: to shorten lines at polling places without having to spend money on even more election machines, and to reduce the need to find more increasingly elusive poll workers. Those reasons are heightened as South Carolina is under a state of emergency, many businesses are still not allowed to open and citizens are still encouraged (though not ordered) to stay at home — a situation that might well still be in place in a month.

Ideally, the Legislature should pass that full absentee-voting law. At the very least, though, lawmakers should pass a law that allows everyone to mail in an absentee ballot during a gubernatorially declared state of emergency. At a time when legislators have refused to complete their normal work inside the safety of the Statehouse, for fear of contracting COVID-19, it would be immoral to crowd voters into polling places with people who might not be as careful as legislators rather than letting them drop their ballot in the mail.