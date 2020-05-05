Editorial: As we reopen, let's make sure to protect the most vulnerable

When it comes to COVID-19, we aren’t all created equal, and that’s an important point for government and business leaders to keep in mind as more of us return to work and play.
The White House’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again note that the elderly (defined as those 65 and older) and those with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and a compromised immune system, should continue to stay home.
This is an especially crucial fact to consider as many states, including South Carolina, loosen restrictions before seeing a sustained, 14-day-long drop in COVID-19 cases and symptoms.
Even Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, an early adopter of controversial steps to end restrictions and reopen a state’s economy, recognizes that his state’s vulnerable population needs special consideration. He extended Georgia’s public health state of emergency to require them to shelter in place through June 12.
“In addition, I will order long-term care facilities — including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities and similar community living homes — to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure,” Gov. Kemp said.
For employers, this can be tricky territory because employees have a certain right to privacy regarding their health. But there are common-sense solutions to address this. For instance, the city of Charleston urged its employees to contact its human resources department if they have an underlying medical condition that makes them particularly vulnerable. In those cases, the city has worked with employees to find possible ways for them to continue working without putting their health at risk, spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The vulnerable who have lost their jobs and who have worked in jobs where social distancing is difficult or impossible should get additional considerations before losing any jobless benefits. The state could require them to produce a doctor’s note or some other proof, but they should not be treated the same as those at less risk.
Of course, it’s also important to correct this misunderstanding that some have had (and some undoubtedly still have) about COVID-19: that the virus only targets the elderly and health compromised. It doesn’t. While the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions face a much higher likelihood of serious illness and death, there also are heartbreaking stories of healthier, younger victims.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post notes that a small number of infected young and middle-age patients are mysteriously dying of strokes — “the latest twist in our evolving understanding of the disease it causes. ... Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — impacting nearly every major organ system in the body.”
As our parks, restaurants and other businesses reopen and invite people back, we should be vigilant about more than just washing our hands, wearing masks and remaining at least 6 feet apart. We must all keep in mind that many among our family, friends and neighbors remain particularly vulnerable to what happens next.