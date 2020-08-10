Editorial: As SC death toll doubles, McMaster needs to listen more to health experts

It was July 16 when South Carolina passed a once-unimaginable milestone, with more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. By Tuesday, just 26 days later, another 1,000 of our neighbors will be dead from the novel coronavirus.

Remember the good old days, when we used to freak out when more than 1,000 people died on our highways … in a whole year?

Part of the reason for the blink-of-an-eye doubling of the death toll is the nature of viral transmission: Numbers ramp up slowly in the beginning and then explode.

But it’s also an indictment of our state’s ability to get the virus under control, which stems from an unusually large segment of our population being too focused on “rights” to think about the responsibilities that accompany our rights, along with our governor’s refusal to push back with a broad mandate for all of us to take the simple steps that we know will reduce the spread of the virus: wearing masks in public and maintaining a safe social distance from others.

So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised to learn of tension between state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and Gov. Henry McMaster. Columbia’s State newspaper reports that Dr. Bell complained in internal DHEC emails that top aides to the governor had been “somewhat manipulative” in meetings and had misled the public into thinking she supported Mr. McMaster’s decisions to open restaurants and close-contact businesses sooner than she had recommended.

Dr. Bell wrote to DHEC’s spokeswoman in late June that “Not speaking out more from a policy perspective is one of the reasons that South Carolina is now among the states with the worst outlook” and vowed that she will not “'stand next to the governor' anymore without speaking to what the science tells us is the right thing to do, particularly as his staff intend to portray that as my complicity with his position.”

It’s awful that we are in a place in this country where there’s even a theoretical possibility that a chief executive would make decisions about how to handle a public-health crisis without having public-health officials at the table. But we are. And across the nation, we’ve seen public-health officials dismissed after they pushed back or even simply refused to endorse plans that they believed put the public health at risk.

So it was a relief that both DHEC and the governor’s office expressed support for Dr. Bell after her emails were made public. Obviously, the agency and the governor would shatter their own credibility if they tried to silence her — something they can ill-afford at this crucial moment.

Mr. McMaster has a difficult job in balancing public-health best practices against the need to keep our economy from shutting down, which would compound the public-health crisis. It’s good that he continues to seek Dr. Bell’s expertise, that some of his actions clearly are influenced by her counsel — his latest step in the right direction came Monday, when he declined to follow the lead of other GOP governors and instead asked DHEC to report daily on coronavirus cases in schools — and that he continues to invite her to participate in his news conferences, even though she disagrees with how he’s handling the pandemic.

It’s good too that Dr. Bell has continued to use the forum the governor is granting her to speak more forcefully about the dangers of the pandemic and the need for all of us to act more responsibly. She needs to continue to do this — without fear of retribution.

Fortunately, we are beginning to see indications that the rate of transmission has begun to slow since Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and 80 other local governments started adopting ordinances requiring masks and social distancing.

Yet the number of infections continues to rise at a troubling rate, and they likely will continue to do so until more of us act more responsibly, which can be helped along by other local governments adopting mask ordinances or, better still, Mr. McMaster extending his own limited requirements. We’re delighted he’s continuing to listen to Dr. Bell. It would be better if he followed her advice more, at least on those matters that won’t slow down the economy.