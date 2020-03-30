Editorial: As crisis moves toward its peak, let's plan for the next steps

With President Donald Trump’s decision Sunday to extend social distancing guidelines through April, we realize the worst of the coronavirus crisis is still to come. It’s important we pull together and do all we can to prevent its spread, care for the sick and plan for both our public health and economic future.
Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, said no state or metro area should expect to be spared.
“What I wanted to be very clear on is every metro area should assume that they could have an outbreak equivalent to New York and do everything right now to prevent it,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “If they mitigate now before they start seeing cases in the emergency room and in the hospital, once you see those, the virus has been spreading for days to weeks. So this is really my call on every mayor to prepare now.”
And MUSC’s President Dr. David Cole writes in his op-ed today that by sacrificing now, we are giving those at MUSC and all other health care providers, first responders and neighbors a much better chance to ride out the COVID-19 wave that’s not expected to crest for several weeks.
But even as we care for the sick and maintain our social distance, it’s time to focus on something else, too.
Dr. Cole notes there’s a second wave coming: specifically the fallout from our many economic disruptions. “Both can be crippling, and we must balance our approaches to these dual waves,” he writes. “This will require imperfect decisions by our local, state and national leaders based on a constantly changing flow of information. Only by working together intentionally and reassessing the complex and critical issues facing our community will we be able to restore our way of life as soon as reasonable.”
Our leaders in medicine, government and business need to start talking more specifically about how we can prepare to emerge from this pandemic with the least damage to ourselves and to our economy.
The health and economic challenges are multiple and interconnected, not the false choice of either one or the other that some pessimists have promoted.
Even if our social distancing and other steps successfully flatten the curve, we could see a second spike — perhaps even worse than the first — if we try to get back to business as usual too carelessly or too soon. But putting the country on permanent economic pause also is unsustainable. We must find a way to balance our health and economic interests along the way.
That will be easier to do if South Carolina devises a plan to do both wide-scale testing and contact tracing, a controversial strategy that alarms some because of its possible privacy implications. Those are the same tools used by nations such as South Korea that have responded most successfully to the pandemic.
Ideally, there will be another test available soon — though it’s tough to predict when — that will reveal who already has had the coronavirus (but never had severe symptoms) and because of their immunity could help us return to normal without fear of being part of a second wave of spread.
In South Carolina and other states, upgrading our testing and contact tracing capabilities will be a major challenge, but doing so also will send an important message of hope that we can and will get back to normal as quickly and as responsibly as possible.