Editorial: As coronavirus spreads, how you can help others get through these weird times

As the seriousness of the coronavirus sinks in and our government on all levels continues to consider what steps are needed, we all can take a step back and ask what we can do as individuals to help.
It should be emphasized that far and away the most important step is to keep ourselves and those around us healthy. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently; obey social distancing laws; sneeze into your elbow (ideally in a room by yourself); don’t touch your hand to your face; avoid gatherings; and reach out to online medical resources if you’re running a fever or have other symptoms such as a dry cough or a tightening chest. Stay far away from others if you have those symptoms.
And there are other things you can do. For instance, consider donating blood. The American Red Cross’ website notes there’s a severe shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak. Potential donors will be screened for any fever, and it’s safe.
The Trident United Way and its partners, including The Post and Courier, have launched a Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund to address the emerging needs (tuw.org/covid19response). The agency has set aside $50,000 and will match public donations up to another $50,000. The proceeds will help local nonprofits and emergency networks that are seeing an increase in requests as well as help with financial hardship cases due to any loss of work.
The Coastal Community Foundation also has launched a COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund with $140,000 and is accepting grant applications and further donations (coastalcommunityfoundation.org/special-initiatives/covid-19-relief-recovery-fund). The nonprofit said the money will support those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and its economic fallout. These groups include senior citizens, children, health-compromised, and workers in the hospitality and tourism industry in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton and Horry counties.
“The immediate threat to our communities is the spread of this virus and the pressures it could place on our healthcare systems,” CCF President and Chief Executive Officer Darrin Goss said. “By pooling our resources now to support those most affected, our region will be better equipped to respond quickly and sustain that response over the duration of this crisis.”
Beyond those steps, however, it seems there are frustratingly few other steps we can take. Volunteering to help out during a pandemic is fraught because without volunteers keeping their distance from others, they easily can become part of the problem, so that’s likely why more churches and nonprofits have not organized such campaigns.
Still, some are soldiering on admirably. The East Cooper Meals on Wheels has done extra cleaning and added safety protocols so it can continue to serve its regular elderly and vulnerable clients as well as those quarantined at home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure. Meals are being left in a cooler by a door to avoid direct contact. The Lowcountry Food Bank also remains open.
And it’s important to note the coronavirus doesn’t stop some needs, such as caring for neglected and abused animals at tri-county shelters. Unfortunately, such abuse seems to be on the rise in Charleston County, with a dozen separate cases recently, and the Charleston Animal Society is asking for help to make it stop. It’s seeking donations at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org.
The bottom line is this: While we’re all being asked to stay farther apart from one another physically than ever before, there are still steps we can take to draw closer together as a community.