Editorial: As coronavirus (maybe) recedes, take a bow to the new normal

The handshake, an age-old sign of nonaggression, may be history, along with hugs and air kisses. Suddenly, personal space means at least 6 feet. Not wearing a face mask now draws more attention than wearing one did six weeks ago. Will we ever again stand shoulder-to-shoulder at sporting events and concerts?
What a difference a pandemic makes.
Though the worst of the coronavirus siege may be over and the direst predictions have yet to materialize, the cultural repercussions promise to stick around until there is a cure or a vaccine for this novel bug, which doesn’t seem so new anymore.
We may not like what the new normal looks like, but the precautions we’ve taken so far seem to be working. And perhaps we’ll be better prepared for COVID-25.
So hold steady. Keep up the hand washing and social distancing. Wear a protective mask if you’ve got one. If you don’t, get one or make one with a bandanna or scarf. Conserve where you can. That includes toilet paper, which remains in maddeningly short supply.
By the trillions, government aid is gradually flowing to individuals, small businesses and social safety nets. Medical researchers are working furiously to find long-term solutions to questions that remain unanswered. So redouble your patience — with yourself and everyone else. Stamina builds stamina. The reward of patience: more patience.
Don’t get sucked into a black hole. Stay abreast of the news, but don’t fixate on it. If you find yourself yelling at the TV, it’s time to turn it off. Use common sense.
Yes, Netflix and other passive entertainments are at most of our fingertips in this electronically interconnected but suddenly isolated world. Still, we should strive to be resourceful and stay physically and mentally fit. We still need fresh air and exercise. If you see something that needs to be done, do it. Maybe it’s mowing an elderly neighbor’s yard. Be helpful where you can.
What’s next? We don’t know exactly.
The expression, “to bide time,” dates to around the year 900, meaning to endure or tolerate, to wait trustingly, to compel one’s self to wait in the moment. That’s what we need to do as long as COVID-19 remains a public-health threat.
The downhill side of the pandemic may be frustratingly long, unnatural and downright awkward. But, if anything, we humans are adaptable.
There’s an old saying: “Everything will be OK in the end, and if it’s not OK, it’s not the end.” It’s not the end yet.