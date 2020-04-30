Editorial: Another COVID-19 milestone reminds us not to slack off precautions

Two months after the novel coronavirus first made its way to the United States, we’re still debating whether we’re making too big a deal of it, whether we should just be treating it like the flu.
The good news is that it doesn’t appear to be quite as contagious as we first thought, and it doesn’t appear to be quite as deadly as we first thought — and we’re finally starting to see some hope that new drugs might make it less deadly. But it is clearly much more contagious than the flu, and it is clearly much more deadly than the flu.
A valuable reminder of that came on Thursday, when the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed the highest estimate of U.S. flu deaths for the entire season that ended April 4.
There are a few important points in that statement.
First, the influenza comes in a season, which usually starts in October and runs through March or April. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, based on medical reports, that this year’s season started Oct. 1 and ended April 4. Although we can hope new infections will slow as people get more exposure to the summer sun, we have no reason to believe COVID-19 is seasonal.
Second, the CDC doesn’t give us a nice, neat number of flu deaths or infections. It gives us a huge range. This year, it says the flu killed between 24,000 and 62,000 Americans. That’s because most people who get the flu don’t get tested for it, so we can’t say with certainty who had the flu; it’s also because doctors and coroners don’t always worry about getting the precise cause of death correct in elderly patients with multiple infirmities — the very people who are most likely to die from the flu and COVID-19.
On Thursday, the number of people confirmed killed by COVID-19 surpassed that upper estimate of flu deaths, but while public health officials are much more focused on confirming COVID-19 deaths, they’re almost certainly missing a lot of them. DHEC”S announcement on Wednesday that it had “found” an additional 29 COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes is evidence of that: Those cases were only discovered because public health officials had reason to suspect that the nursing home deaths were underreported and went looking for them.
In other words, the actual number of Americans who died from COVID-19 so far this year probably long ago surpassed the actual number who died from the flu (a virus for which there is a vaccine, unlike COVID-19).
We’ve been able to reduce the number of COVID-19 infections, and thus deaths, by extreme social distancing of the sort that we don’t even consider doing during flu season. Yes, we say people with the flu should stay home while they’re sick, but a lot of them don’t, and we don’t even consider self-isolating if we live with someone who has the flu, much less if we’ve simply had lunch with someone who turned out to be developing the flu.
So there’s every reason to believe that the COVID-19 deaths would have passed 62,000 long, long ago if we had treated the novel coronavirus like we treat the flu.
And all of this is a reminder, as political leaders and employers rush us back into the workplace, of how essential it is that we double down on all those new habits that we really haven’t had to practice as long as we were locked safely inside our homes: maintaining our distance from other people, wearing a face mask, keeping surfaces clean, washing our hands compulsively.
It’s also essential to assume that everyone we encounter is infected. Our opening things back up doesn’t mean it’s any safer out there than it was a week ago or a month ago. Just the opposite: It means we all have a higher chance of becoming the latest casualty.