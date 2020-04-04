Editorial: An economy in free fall

The latest unemployment figures for South Carolina and the nation, as well as the latest business activity reports, show an economy in free fall.
And like many other frustrating unknowns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that’s infected more than 1 million people worldwide, including 1,700 in our state, there are no clear signs of when the economy will hit bottom and start to rebound.
It’s crucial that the planned economic relief be rolled out quickly. The release of initial unemployment claims data Thursday showed that in March more than 10 million Americans lost their jobs and applied for unemployment checks. Given that about 7 million had already been unemployed, according to figures released Friday by the Department of Labor, that would bring the current number of unemployed to roughly 17 million, or more than 10% of the workforce. That’s about as bad as it got during the Great Recession.
This unprecedented free fall came only a month after the country’s jobless rate was at a 50-year low amid a record economic expansion with many employers having a difficult time filling jobs.
South Carolina has not yet been hit as hard, but the numbers also dramatically illustrate the devastating impact of shutting down much of the economy. Initial unemployment claims in the past two weeks totaled 95,910, which includes a record number of claims filed from March 22-28, according to figures released Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
The hardest hit South Carolina counties are Horry, Charleston and Greenville in that order. The numbers in Charleston and Horry counties reflect the fact that nationally the largest job losses in early March were in food services, bars and other branches of the leisure and hospitality industry.
“South Carolina went from the lowest unemployment and highest labor force in history to this massive unemployment surge in less than 14 days, and we anticipate this volume will continue for several more weeks,” Mark Hendrick, DEW’s director of governmental affairs, told state lawmakers.
Unfortunately, the worst is yet to come. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis warned last week that unemployment could reach 47 million Americans, or nearly a third of the workforce, by the end of June.
That figure jibes with predictions by top economic forecasters that the COVID-19 shutdown could reduce output in the next three months by 25% to 34%.
The $2.2 trillion emergency stimulus bill will provide nearly every adult, out of work or not, a $1,200 check. Those checks have not yet arrived. For those in immediate need of funds to pay the rent and other debts and put food on the table, every passing day is critical.
Going forward, Congress has to shelve partisan maneuvering and come to quick agreement on what the nation must have in order to avoid needless suffering.
One bright light from the last stimulus bill is the recent news that small business owners can go to their local federally insured bank to apply for forgivable loans from the Small Business Administration to pay their staff and the expenses of staying open. The swift removal of red tape from the application process was a major achievement by the Trump administration.
The federal government must keep a close eye not only on the physical and economic health of the American people but on the availability of food and other supplies needed to keep the nation healthy. If the supply side of the economy breaks down, people will become desperate. The instinct to stock up for a prolonged period is understandable, but hoarding leads to shortages that are dangerous. Don’t do it.
At this stage, no one has a clear idea when social isolation can be safely lifted and full economic activity resumed. With the economy on life support for an indefinite period, the government must help keep the life-giving fluids of ready cash, credit and food flowing to everyone.