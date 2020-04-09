Editorial: After utter, inexcusable failure, SC Legislature must reconvene, finish its work

Unprofessional. Appalling. Shameless.

We can’t find words sufficient to describe the behavior on display Wednesday at the S.C. Statehouse — and apparently in the days leading up to what was supposed to be a lightning-fast meeting of the General Assembly to pass bare-bones, essential legislation to keep South Carolina’s government operating past June 30 and allow the Legislature to return to finish this year’s work once the coronavirus threat recedes.

After the promised couple of hours stretched past five, lawmakers left without accomplishing either. Actually, the House left after just 90 minutes — which was as much a part of the problem as the Senate’s inability to meet the House’s schedule. So what many considered a dangerous gathering that they were compelled by their oaths of office to attend was a complete waste of time.

Let us be very clear: Nothing about Santee Cooper comes close to being as urgent as the pandemic that is killing more of our neighbors daily, that already has put more than 100,000 South Carolinians out of work, that has upended the education of our children, that has crippled our economy, destroyed businesses and transformed all of our lives.

And at every step of the way, real leaders would have acknowledged those realities, given in even when they were right, and pulled back to fight over Santee Cooper another day.

Lawmakers returned to work during Holy Week because health officials said if they had to convene, it should be sooner rather than later — that the danger increased every day of being exposed to COVID-19 and then exposing others after they returned home.

Now, thanks to the typical stubborn gamesmanship that characterizes our Legislature, at least one body — and possibly both — will have to return to Columbia before June 30 to prevent a government shutdown. More urgently, at least the House — and possibly both bodies — will have to return before the mandatory May 14 adjournment date and vote to allow lawmakers to resume their work once it’s safe to assemble.

Gov. Henry McMaster has the authority to convene a special legislative session after May 14, but he has no ability to limit its subject matter or duration, and it will cost far more money than if lawmakers set the terms.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Legislators’ plans broke down when a handful of Santee Cooper’s Senate allies threatened to prevent a vote on the budget extension because it forbade the state-owned utility from issuing bonds or entering into contracts of longer than 12 months.

House leaders did the better job of casting blame for the breakdown — and they certainly were right to blame Santee Cooper for derailing a not-unreasonable attempt to prevent it from sabotaging reform efforts, and then lying about those actions. But representatives were warned that the Senate would not be able to pass the legislation, stuck with language that even Santee Cooper critics could see was too broad and too vague — and then left town before the Senate had a chance to come up with a reasonable compromise. If they had stayed at the Statehouse for four more hours, the Legislature’s job would be done.

Whoever you want to blame, what must happen next is clear: The House has to return to Columbia and adopt the Senate-passed legislation to extend the budget and the legislative session.

And unless representatives can guarantee that they’ll pass both measures without any amendments, thus preventing the Senate’s return, they should add one more item: a temporary provision to let the governor suspend not just regulations but laws during a state of emergency, perhaps with approval of an oversight panel like the one they want to create for Santee Cooper. That would further reduce the need for lawmakers to return yet again before the danger has passed.

House Speaker Jay Lucas said he wasn’t sure he can persuade representatives to return. But that’s their job, and absent extraordinary medical reasons, anyone who refuses should be voted out of office. They can limit the danger by wearing gloves and masks and keeping a safe distance from each other just like they would at the grocery store. Just, in fact, like grocery clerks and medical workers and tens of thousands of other South Carolinians do every day when they put themselves at far greater risk than legislators cocooned inside the Statehouse with people who understand the public-health risk we all face.