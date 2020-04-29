Editorial: A few rays of hope in our fight against COVID-19

Amid the daily barrage of bad news about COVID-19, it’s heartening to see glimmers of hope. That includes some promising news from South Carolina doctors who are part of the global fight against the novel coronavirus, specifically as far as treating those infected and those most at risk.
As The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks reported Wednesday, doctors at Prisma Health Richland experimenting with “convalescent serum” — made from the blood plasma of infected but recovered patients — have seen encouraging results in the few patients who have received it.
“It has been extraordinarily promising,” Dr. Helmut Albrecht, the physician leading the experiment for Prisma Health’s hospitals in the Midlands, told Mr. Wilks. On Wednesday, doctors at Roper Hospital gave their first patient the experimental serum with no ill effects so far, and doctors across the country are seeing success with it.
But there are two big cautionary notes: This serum is not a cure in and of itself, and there is a shortage of donors. (U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a recovered COVID-19 patient, plans to become one of those donors Thursday in North Charleston. Each such donation can help up to four patients.)
Meanwhile, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina are studying whether vitamin D can help minimize the worst effects of the novel coronavirus, the newspaper’s Tony Bartelme reported.
Dr. Bruce Hollis, an MUSC professor emeritus who has studied vitamin D for decades, is joining with Dr. Carol Wagner, a pediatrics professor, to determine if individuals infected with COVID-19 do better when they have sufficient levels of the vitamin.
There are signs that vitamin D deficiency affects the development of COVID-19 in certain patients — a finding that may help explain why African Americans, who are more likely to have deficient vitamin D levels, may be experiencing higher death rates.
This is why it’s important to examine the scientific link between vitamin D deficiency and the coronavirus’ lethal reach. There’s not a lot we can do to minimize most of the risk factors that make people more susceptible to COVID-19 (such as old age and serious underlying medical conditions), but vitamin D deficiency is easy and safe to address — the lowest hanging fruit. Nursing home operators should take note as should everyone else, for that matter.
While vitamin D is present in very few foods, the body can manufacture it when exposed to sunlight for about 15 minutes a day. The vitamin already is believed to play a key role in fighting off pathogens and protecting against heart disease, diabetes and some forms of cancer.
Can COVID-19 also be added to that list? MUSC president Dr. David Cole called the research “a great opportunity to raise awareness that this due diligence is needed so we can potentially help particularly vulnerable populations in our community.”
It must be emphasized again that we won’t be out of the woods until there is a widespread vaccine or an effective cure for COVID-19, and neither the serum nor vitamin D promises that.
But they may help, and in some cases, based on our limited knowledge at this point, they could make a difference between life and death. And if that’s not necessarily cause for celebration, it’s certainly cause for hope.