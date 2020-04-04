Editorial: A distinction without a difference? Stay home. Stay home. Stay home.

A simple four-word phrase: stay-at-home order.

Georgia’s governor signed one Thursday, becoming the 38th to do so. Florida’s stay-at-home order was signed Wednesday, and North Carolina’s went into effect on Monday.

We also saw similar coronavirus-inspired lockdowns imposed, though of questionable legality, in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Columbia.

But not in the rest of South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster repeatedly urges people to stay at home but stops short of signing such an order.

Does that mean he’s out of step with most of his colleagues? Not really. The actual difference between what people still may do in most of South Carolina versus most of the nation is ... practically nothing.

That’s because even with all the personal and, yes, partisan motivations, all the cultural differences from state to state and even community to community, the fact is that everyone in a position of authority agrees that our first priority must be to reduce the number of people who are infected with COVID-19, in order to save lives, and to slow the infection rate, in order to save our medical system from collapse. But they also know that we can’t bring our economy to a complete standstill, and that Americans simply will not agree to the sort of total lockdowns we saw in China, so they have to find that sweet spot that people will consider reasonable enough to obey.

Mr. McMaster has ordered the closure of restaurants and bars, along with schools and colleges, public access to beaches, lakes and rivers, and as of this past week, a list of entertainment and close-contact personal-service businesses that pretty much mirrors a list of businesses not exempted as “essential services” in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Columbia — and in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and, yes, even early adopters Oregon and California, where the list of places people may visit is much longer than the places they may not go.

Among the “essential businesses” that North Carolina is allowing to remain open are any businesses “that meet Social Distancing Requirements.” Oregon requires office workers to work from home — unless they can’t. California, the first state to impose a stay-at-home requirement, has posted a 14-page tightly spaced list of “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” who may leave home; the order itself exempts everything in the federal definition of “Critical Infrastructure Sectors” that includes pretty much anyone involved in gambling, lodging, real estate, retail and sports leagues. Meantime, more and more “essential” businesses are closing on their own.

Even some advocates acknowledge that the main benefit of “stay-at-home” orders is psychological — it sends a dramatic message that can break through the clutter of most news feeds. And there’s no question that the orders and ordinances convey a greater sense of importance than strong recommendations — even absent more restrictions. What’s unclear is whether orders and ordinances change more minds.

The orders are reminiscent of our “mandatory” hurricane evacuation orders in that they are largely unenforced: After the governor stands grim-faced in front of the TV cameras and tells everyone along the coast to evacuate, some turn off the TV and go back to their lives. Fortunately, some people were already packing.

People who are determined not to give up certain activities during this coronavirus pandemic may plow through the lengthy list of exemptions, searching for one they can use. They’ll probably find it. And the people who already are limiting themselves to a weekly trip to the grocery store don’t need such an order.

So given the legal distinction-without-a-difference nature of the “nonessential business” that must close list and the “stay-at-home orders,” we could easily ask why Mr. McMaster’s critics fixate on those four words. Or why the governor refuses to utter them.

Whatever the answers, we must remember that even as governors and mayors use different approaches to frame their message — generally in keeping with their views of the role of government versus individuals — those messages are the same: Assume everyone you meet is infected. Don’t go out unless you have to. Limit the number of places you go, the time you’re out, what you touch when you’re out, and how physically close you get to other people. Wash your hands. Assume you’re infected. If at all possible, simply stay home.

It’s a message that every one of us must hear, absorb and live, because whatever our leaders say, it’s our collective action that ultimately will determine who gets infected, who dies, and how long the rest of us must live in a state of emergency.