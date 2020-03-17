Editor's note: The Post and Courier's food coverage during the coronavirus pandemic

The only thing we know for sure about COVID-19 is the situation is changing fast.

As I write this, just one restaurant in the Charleston area has publicly announced plans to close in the short term for the protection of its customers and employees. But I suspect that number may have grown by the time you read these words: If other cities are any guide, we can expect in the coming days to see more restaurants shut down their dining rooms in order to focus exclusively on delivery.

In response to projections for the virus’ spread, hospitality leaders, including Jose Andres in Washington, D.C., and David Chang and Danny Meyer in New York City, have concluded that’s the only defensible strategy.

If conditions continue to worsen, local restaurants will no doubt suspend operations entirely, whether voluntarily or by government mandate. At that point, The Post and Courier’s food section will shift entirely into home cooking mode.

At present, though, we’re operating under the belief that Charleston area residents are free to make their own responsible social distancing decisions. Furthermore, we’re aware that many of our readers are eager to support the hospitality industry and those who contribute to it. So, at least for now, the food section, which will remain at four printed pages until the worst of the pandemic has passed, will cover dining out and ordering in during these uncertain times.

In other words, you won’t find your favorite standing columns here this week or next, and perhaps not until sometime beyond that. Apologies in advance to all the Daily Digest super fans.

We’ll still print the occasional non-coronavirus story, such as this week’s centerpiece, because everyone deserves a break from the mental stress brought on by this wretched disease. But coronavirus-related food news is our current top priority.

Today, we are introducing three new columns: How Does That Get Clean?, detailing restaurant sanitation methods; Social Distance, exploring dining etiquette in the COVID-19 era; and Dinner Delivered, featuring a savvy local eater or food producer’s description of a favorite takeout meal.

Finally, we want to make sure you get your questions about restaurants, supermarkets and home kitchens answered. If there’s anything you’d like to know, please don’t hesitate to e-mail me at hraskin@postandcourier.com.

Most importantly, be smart and stay safe. We’ll see you all back on the standard dining circuit soon.