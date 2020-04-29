Economic numbers show damage of shutdown, but SC could bounce back in 2020, economists say

COLUMBIA — The national and South Carolina economies are showing the toll of the economic shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but a substantial recovery is possible, according to two economists.

The national economy took its biggest tumble since the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, according to U.S. Commerce Department figures released Wednesday. For the first quarter of the year, the nation's gross domestic product, a broad measure of business activity, dropped at an annual rate of 4.8 percent. The plunge comes in the wake of years of steady growth in output.

South Carolina is taking its punishment along with the rest of the country, as shown in job losses, said Joey Von Nessen, an economist at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

"We are really right in the middle of this economic storm now," he said Wednesday.

The unemployment rate for South Carolina right now likely is between 10 percent and 15 percent, Von Nessen said. A more official view will have to wait until added data are released in May.

That rate likely is even higher, perhaps 20 percent, in Myrtle Beach, where hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the reduction in travel. It also probably is higher in the manufacturing-heavy Upstate, where some plants have been shut down, Von Nessen said. The Charleston area, with its more diverse economy, probably is somewhere in the middle of the state's jobless range, he said.

"We are going to be relatively hard-hit versus the national average," Von Nessen said.

South Carolina's manufacturing economy likely has taken a more severe hit than in other states because it is heavily focused on the automotive sector, said Laura Ullbrich, regional economist for the Carolinas for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. When manufacturers such as BMW and Volvo stopped their assembly lines, that rippled through the companies that supply them, adding to the loss of paychecks, Ullbrich said.

Much of the economic impact of the shutdown only happened at the end of the first quarter in South Carolina, which was relatively late to instruct residents to stay at home compared with other states.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The U.S. gross domestic product numbers for that second quarter, which runs from April through June, are forecast to be even worse, Ullbrich said. Some unofficial estimates have said the nation's output will drop more 30 percent on an annual basis.

Ullbrich thinks there are some reasons to hope that South Carolina will recover relatively well from this economic plunge. One is that many other manufacturers in the state outside of the auto and aerospace sectors have kept operating during the shutdown.

Another benefit Ullbrich sees for the state: the robust economy that South Carolina had going for it before the coronavirus closures began, with very low unemployment and a strong manufacturing core.

In the longer term, the businesses that are the core of South Carolina's economy, such as BMW, should be able to help it recover quickly, perhaps in the second half of 2020.

"The competitive advantages are not going to go away because of the pandemic," Von Nessen of USC said.

How all that plays out will depend on how treatments for coronavirus advance and how consumer confidence recovers from the blow it has sustained. If consumers regain some confidence, there could be some substantial pent-up demand that helps the economy for the rest of 2020.

State governments have some ability to help the economy through tax policy or additional spending, Ullbrich said. States such as South Carolina have to balance their operating budgets, unlike the federal government. States might be cautious about spending because they know that a drop in revenue is likely for next fiscal year as an effect of the slower economy.

Reopening the economy for business will require a delicate balance, Von Nessen said. Do it too quickly and consumers could be scared of the risks in going out, or even a renewed tightening of the stay-at-home orders could be necessary if cases rise again. Open it too slowly, Von Nessen said, and consumers will hesitate to spend, and demand for products and services will stay low.