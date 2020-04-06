Economic impact of coronavirus puts cargo record in doubt at Charleston port

A one-two punch of factory shutdowns in China and diminishing consumer demand in the U.S. has dimmed hopes for another record cargo year South Carolina's port system.

"I would be extremely happy if we made last year's total," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the S.C. State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Port of Charleston.

A record 1.36 million cargo containers of all sizes moved through the SPA's terminals in fiscal 2019. The authority had predicted 2 percent growth for the current year, which ends June 30, but COVID-19's economic destruction has likely put that number out of reach.

The port now expects cargo levels to decline by up to 20 percent year-over-year when the March figures are tallied. Newsome said another 15 percent to 20 percent drop is likely this month and the sharp recovery once projected for May has flattened.

"I think we're going to have a leaner summer than I originally hoped," Newsome said. "We went from a situation where we were monitoring a lack of supply of cargo in Asia after Chinese New Year for about six weeks, and now we've morphed into a situation where demand in the western world is seriously diminished."

There have been about 30 canceled container ship visits — called blank sailings — since Chinese New Year in late January. Newsome expects up to another 10 through the end of the fiscal year. While that's about 7.5 percent of the port's average number of container ship visits for the period, it doesn't mean that much volume will be lost.

"When you're talking about blank sailings, it's not a one-for-one relationship in lost containers," said Barbara Melvin, the authority's chief operating officer. "What might happen is the container gets on the next ship the following week."

A report by analyst Lars Jensen, CEO of SeaIntelligence Consulting, shows there have been more than 150 coronavirus-related blank sailings worldwide, most of them announced last week. Some shipping lines are also reducing capacity by suspending or delaying services. For example, a new weekly service by THE Alliance from Asia to Charleston that had been scheduled to start this spring has been delayed until June.

The outlook isn't entirely grim: Some shipping lines are planning to use bigger vessels on routes stopping in Charleston.

Ships like the CMA GMC Thomas Jefferson, capable of carrying 14,400 cargo boxes, are replacing 10,000-container vessels on the Ocean Alliance's Columbus Loop. Another route by THE Alliance is being upsized to 13,000-container vessels and a new service from Southeast Asia with ships hauling 15,000 containers will start in June.