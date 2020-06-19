Economic damage of coronavirus creates huge added demand for Columbia food bank

COLUMBIA — In the early summer heat, a line of cars stretched down Shop Road some three hours after Harvest Hope Food Bank began the day's distribution of aid.

Cars slowly cruised through the nonprofit's driveway with their trunks open as volunteers stationed along the path loaded food and water into the back.

In recent weeks, the line has rarely ebbed.

"It's emotional just to see that," Harvest Hope CEO Wendy Broderick said.

In March, as the novel coronavirus disrupted so much of normal life, Broderick and the staff of Harvest Hope knew the organization would be under much more demand, even as the crisis interfered with its regular operations in multiple ways.

The food bank and pantry, which serves 20 counties, distributed more than 1.1 million meals during the first three months of the coronavirus, from its drive-through food lines and its many partner agencies.

In May, the average number of clients served per day at the Columbia pantry was more than twice as high as the same month a year before, while at the Greenville pantry demand was four times as high.

Many of those who are coming to food banks across the country are doing so for the first time. According to the Feeding America organization, about 38 percent of those using food banks during this crisis are first-time clients.

The first real challenge coming at the food bank in the crisis was the shutdown of schools, because so many young people rely on them for good meals. Children normally are most vulnerable to hunger when schools are closed, Broderick said, and suddenly school was out for the year in March.

"You have that and a pandemic going on," Broderick said.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant the food bank could not have clients walk into their buildings. They also had to limit how many volunteers are inside.

The food bank's operations had to be redesigned in the course of one weekend, according to attorney Sam Johnson, a board member for the nonprofit.

Now, Harvest Hope has been using the car line as a way to distribute from its Columbia and Greenville food banks. Clients never have to get out of their cars, instead having their trunks loaded with groceries.

Volunteers work outside from pallets of supplies in a further effort to limit the risk of coronavirus exposure.

The agency also has been using mobile food pantries in places across the state, including added pantry service to the Pee Dee, to meet the increasing need.

Even as demand rose, the coronavirus crisis affected many of the ways the food bank receives supplies, with grocery stores that usually donate finding themselves swamped with customers stocking up on key items. In March, the amount of food donated by retailers was about 172,000 pounds lower than in March 2019.

Since then, other grocers and wholesalers have donated more, especially as the schools and restaurants reduced their needs, according to Doug Groendyke, who works to acquire food for Harvest Hope.

Another challenge as the demand ramped up: a shortage of volunteers. Many of the usual volunteers at the food bank are older, a demographic that needs to be extremely careful about the virus, Broderick said.

That left the food bank short-handed as it redesigned its operations.

In April, the food bank was so short of hands that it even used about 35 National Guard troops to help it distribute donated food.

The food bank continues to work on how it can function better as it reinvents its model during this crisis.

"It is a daily discussion on operations, every day," Broderick said.

The coronavirus caused widespread shutdowns and closures of businesses and restaurants, bringing unemployment to the state that experts estimate exceeds 15 percent, meant that a huge swath of the population suddenly found itself without a regular income, making help with groceries a vital resource.

"They have to decide if they will pay rent, electricity or food," Groendyke said.

Harvest Hope will continue to meet this elevated need for the foreseeable future, since the demand only seems to be picking up speed, Broderick said.

That demand does not show signs of slowing. At another open pantry day on a recent Wednesday, cars began to line up before 7 a.m., with a long line again running down the street before the 9 a.m. start of food distribution.

Johnson worries that the staff of Harvest Hope will continue to bear a stressful burden of taking care of so many people in need for months to come.

Another longer-term challenge Johnson sees: keeping increased donations coming in steadily, including through recurring gifts, now that the start of the crisis has passed.

Summer usually is a time when donations of food and money can drop by up to half.

"It is going to be critical," Johnson said.