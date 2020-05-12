Easy to socially distance the first day back on nearly empty Sullivan's Island beach

Visitors traveling to Sullivan's Island for its first day without checkpoints found an eerily near-deserted beach, with very few people walking or biking on the shore.

Although the day was cold, windy and not ideal beach weather, many people were surprised to find themselves enjoying an almost empty space at noon Tuesday.

"We've been cooped up," said Kayla Coombs, who came to Sullivan's Island from Goose Creek with her boyfriend Buddy Perrett. She said they don't often come to the island, usually only three or four times a year, but the lifted restrictions were too good to pass up.

"It's totally different" compared to an earlier visit, said Megan Edwards of North Carolina. She and three friends traveled to hit the sand and said going to the beach felt safer than going to other places in public, like a grocery store.

Sullivan's Island officials voted Monday to end the roadblocks that barred nonresidents from accessing the island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

But not all restrictions have ended — beachgoers can only visit for exercise; coolers, chairs and umbrellas are still banned.

Council members said they hope the town will reopen slowly with these rules. They plan to meet again on May 19.

Neighboring Isle of Palms reopened last Wednesday and by the weekend had decided to end its "keep it moving" rule. Folly Beach's checkpoints will be gone by Friday and city officials lifted the "exercise only" restriction.

Charleston County had threatened legal action against Isle of Palms before its restrictions were lifted and the county filed a suit against Folly Beach on Friday.

The county dropped the suit after Folly Beach voted Monday to remove those checkpoints later in the week.

"Charleston County ... looks forward to working cooperatively with Mayor Goodwin and his staff to protect the citizenry of Folly Beach and Charleston County," Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said in a media statement.

The first day on the reopened Sullivan's Island beach saw no massive crowds or lack of social distancing. People walked or biked on the beach with no trouble staying away from the few other people visiting the island.

For some, it was a happy surprise to see they could visit the beach but stay well clear of any contact with strangers.

Edwards and her friends traveled to the area on Monday from North Carolina to visit the reopened beaches and restaurants. They had come to Sullivan's Island once before during the past summer.

"It's weird seeing restaurants open," said Edwards, who hasn't been able to go out much due to North Carolina's rules.

While the beach wasn't crowded, parking filled up quickly around a few of the island's restaurants.

Skip and Debbie McQuillen said they used to drive from their home near Daniel Island to Sullivan's Island every day to walk on the beach. Lately, they've instead been walking on the Ravenel Bridge, but they welcomed the beach being open again.

Many people exercising on the beach said they hadn't often left their homes in the past few weeks. A group from Summerville said they didn't leave their house much for around two months, but felt the beach was safe as long as everyone practiced social distancing.

They weren't aware of the "exercise only" rule and were disappointed when a beach services employee told them to pack up their chairs and coolers.

Dylan Benke, who works for the island's beach services unit, said he'd only had to remind three people of the rules in the first 30 minutes of his shift.

"It's pretty cold and windy," he said about the lack of people on the beach. He said it's also likely that most people aren't aware the checkpoints have come down.

Nonresidents finally able to come onto the beach didn't blame Sullivan's Island for keeping up the checkpoints before Tuesday.

"I think they did what they felt was right to protect their community," said Kerrie McGovern, who had come from Daniel Island with Dan Kaufman to walk on the beach.

They were happy to see the waterside was mostly deserted, making it easy to keep distance from others. They'd left their masks in their car.

One couple walking the beach had married Sunday on Sullivan's Island. They had originally planned a ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation, but with the ongoing pandemic, they postponed that celebration and tied the knot with just eight people at a house on the island.

"It's just nice to be able to be out here," said Jenny. She and her new husband Mike did not share their last names. "It's good to get some fresh air."

"It's very uplifting to have the beach access, restrictions or no restrictions," Mike said.