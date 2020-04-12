Easter worship in age of coronavirus unlike any before, but SC Christians find hope at sunrise

They filled church parking lots and worshipped from home, absorbing sermons via Facebook Live and other social media platforms.

They ruminated on the loss of beloved Easter traditions that can only be enjoyed through the power of communal faith, but found a different type of spiritual fulfillment.

Life during the coronavirus pandemic is different in every possible way, but for thousands of South Carolina Christians – from those who climbed atop Standing Stone Mountain in Greenville to The Battery in Charleston – Sunday meant doing whatever it took to participate in one of their holiest days of the year.

“I think the emotions and the impact that we’re going to go through in the pandemic, and that is worldwide, is going to provide a way of experiencing Holy Week and Easter that is distinctive,” the Rev. Spike Coleman, of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Charleston, said.

“It helps us connect with certain aspects of the story that we might otherwise not.”

With South Carolina under a “stay home or work” order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster last Monday, many churches found themselves in a predicament, as the mandate gave them the option of staying open while adhering to social distancing guidelines and a prohibition on large gatherings.

In Camden, which emerged as the state’s first coronavirus hotspot, Malvern Hill Baptist Church pastor Craig Thompson preached from a makeshift stage in the parking lot as music was livestreamed via YouTube for a vehicle-bound Easter service.

“I know this isn't the service we may have desired, but it is one we will never forget,” Thompson said on the church’s Facebook page.

Families also found ways to celebrate together, such as how the Long and Wrights did at the end of Blairmore Drive in West Ashley.

The Wright’s yard was festive — wooden carrots appeared to sprout from the ground. There were large decorated Easter eggs and smiling bunny rabbits, as well as a wooden cross draped with white cloth.

Elsewhere around Charleston, normally Westminster Presbyterian pastor Rev. Lissa Long would interact with members of her congregation in person, but on Sunday she spoke to her cell phone held up on a tripod, bolstered by a block of wood and a box Easter-themed box of Play-Doh.

As a precaution, Long gave her brief sermon through a live-stream Facebook video outside her friend’s home instead of outside the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard church.

On any given Easter about 500 would be part of the service. On Sunday, 85 Facebook accounts tuned in.

“I wanted to share a message of hope that we will come out of it and focus on the things that are real,” Long said.

Her family sat on a plastic bench and a lounge chair in Deebee and John Wright’s front yard, lit candles were on the ground and in a fire pit.

After the service, she said she felt good.

“It felt worshipful,” Long said. “It was strange but it felt worshipful.”

In downtown Charleston’s Harleston Village, the normally bustling streets filled with backpack-clad students were empty, save the occasional dog-walker or jogger that passed through.

The doors to Grace Church Cathedral were closed, but messages of faith and kindness were scribbled in colorful chalk outside its doors.

“The pain you’ve been feeling doesn’t compare to the joy that’s coming,” one message read, citing the Bible verse Romans 8:18.

Speaking from a cemetery in the small Upstate town of Ninety Six, First Baptist Church pastor Chuck Sprouse said he’d miss seeing his congregation before reading a passage from Luke 24:1 describing the first Easter morning.

“I know that this Easter will be different than some other Easters we have experienced in the past, a lot of folks won't be getting up early and getting up for a sunrise service. We won't be putting on our Sunday best or some new outfits and come into church,” Sprouse said. “But nevertheless today, we still serve a risen savior.”

Patricia Holtzclaw, 67, sings in the choir as a member of Westminster Presbyterian. Easter 2020 was new for her in profound ways. It’s the first without her husband, who is a nursing home in Ashley Gardens because of dementia.

Rather than celebrate Christ’s renewal through song, Holtzclaw and her granddaughter, 12-year-old Charlotte Griggs, lit a lantern at sunrise.

"I've decided to do everything that's available to me," she said about her decision to mark Easter with a lantern as the daybreak came.

Sara Coello, Mikaela Porter, Lauren Petracca, Jenna Schiferl and Andrew Whitaker contributed.