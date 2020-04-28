Early, absentee voting to open in all 46 SC counties Monday under coronavirus conditions

Early voting in all 46 South Carolina county election offices begins statewide Monday for the June 9 Republican and Democratic primaries, with officials suggesting you'd be safer casting a ballot by mail if you can.

Otherwise, one precaution being pitched for in-person voting is to bring your own sanitized pen to sign in with.

Cotton swabs will be available to make your screen picks.

And don't be surprised if poll workers greet you wearing face masks and gloves.

Election contacts Call your local election office in the tri-county area for more information: Charleston County: 843-744-8683 Berkeley County: 843-719-4056 Dorchester County: 843-563-0132

With no plans to delay party primary voting on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, state election offices are planning to open for early, or more formally absentee, voting on Monday amid the uncertainty of what conditions will be in a month.

It's too early to predict turnout estimates, but a Republican primary for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's seat and a four-way race to pick a GOP nominee to face Charleston Democrat U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham should be significant draws.

Some of the legal qualifications to vote absentee include: being age 65 or older, having a disability that includes illness and injury, attending a sick or disabled person, being on vacation or having work responsibilities.

Voting by mail is an option as well and is something Gov. Henry McMaster — who is not up for re-election this year — has broached in his coronavirus response.

"There are a lot of reasons why people can vote absentee and I would suggest — one of them is if you’re over 65 years old — I’d suggest if you don’t want to go to the polls, go ahead and get your ballot ready,” he said this week.

Quarantine or stay-at-home orders are not on the list of reasons listed to legally vote absentee.

“No, it is not on that list," McMaster added. "Disability is on the list. There are a lot of things that are on the list. There are a lot of reasons why someone can vote without going to the polls.”

To vote by mail, an application for an absentee ballot can be requested from your local county elections office either online, by phone, fax, mail or email.

Go to the state Election Commission website at scvotes.org/absentee-voting for more details on local contact information.

The process involves first making the application, which is to request that a ballot be mailed to your home.

Once you fill out your received ballot, you return it to your local elections office.

Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the state Election Commission, said voters should "prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them."

If you do choose to vote in person, poll managers will be receiving special COVID-19 training that includes social distancing, maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place and limiting the number of people who can be inside election offices at one time.

Efforts will include masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers; sneeze guards for check-in stations; sanitizing wipes for cleaning common surfaces; and hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers.

Cotton swabs will be used for making selections on voting machine touchscreens.

Most of the supplies have arrived in local offices, with sanitizers and wipes to come later, Whitmire said. Sneeze guards will come, as well.

Voters can't be forced to wear face masks, but Whitmire suggested it would be a safe practice.

The cost for the protection supplies being sent to voting offices was pegged at $650,000, with the money coming from the federal government coronavirus response CARES Act.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.