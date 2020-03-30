During pandemic, Charleston-area restaurants feed laid-off staff with 'family meal' to-go

In the course of normal restaurant life, "family meal" is a pre-shift team-building ritual, an opportunity for staffers to eat and socialize with each other before customers fill the dining room.

Some researchers think the long-running kitchen tradition harkens back to Roman garrisons on ancient Britain's Hadrian's Wall. What it was called then, if anything, is a mystery, but its modern name is derived from the sentiment that "the intense pressure of the restaurant world turns coworkers into family," as Bon Appétit explained in 2008.

Of course, restaurant life during the coronavirus pandemic is even less normal than it was during the mortgage crisis of a dozen years ago.

And pressures abound. Layoffs have ripped through the Lowcountry hospitality industry, with major restaurant groups and small independent joints alike shuttering or dramatically curtailing their operations in an attempt to stay safe and weather the COVID-19 economic storm.

It is not known how many restaurant workers were among the 31,000 South Carolinians sent to the unemployment line last week by the coronavirus pandemic. But they were likely legion: according to a preliminary economic analysis performed by Trident United Way, lost wages for Lowcountry food and beverage employees over a two-week period could total $60 million.

Without customers, restaurant owners can't pay their former employees; for those that claimed unemployment benefits, any payments might affect their eligibility anyway. And social distancing recommendations rule out gathering everyone in the dining room for shared meal.

But some Charleston restaurateurs and chefs are still intent on feeding their staff family meal — from a distance.

"I just thought it was the right thing to do for everyone," said Ray England, chef at Mount Pleasant's Tavern & Table, where all hourly workers have been laid off. For the past week and a half, the salaried employees still working at the Shem Creek restaurant have been filling takeout and delivery orders, and preparing full, hot family meals designed to be taken to-go by their former co-workers.

Recent family meal offerings have included lomo saltado, a Peruvian stir-fry dish, and crab rice. England guessed about 20 to 30 laid-off staffers had stopped by for the meals each day.

"We're going to do it as long as we're able to afford to do it," said the chef, who noted that prepping these meals has the dual benefit of reducing the restaurant's food waste during this historic downturn in business.

"We're just trying to like cut our losses (and) pass on the benefits of this stuff that we have on to our staff," he said.

Across the city, restaurants are making a similar move as they pivot to takeout. Estadio, Rodney Scott BBQ and Xiao Bao Biscuit are among those offering a family-meal style service for those workers who are not able to get hours during the downturn.

Other Lowcountry restaurants are reimagining family meal as industry-wide initiatives to feed furloughed hospitality workers, regardless of where they worked.

Lewis Barbecue every Thursday will make 100 burritos with the intention of giving them away to laid-off food and beverage workers "until this craziness blows over," according to its Instagram.

A moveable (family) feast

"We're doing all we can... trying to keep our family meals going," said pitmaster Rodney Scott, whose eponymous barbecue restaurant on Upper King Street has laid off or dramatically curtailed hours for much of its staff.

Before the pandemic, the James Beard award-winning barbecue restaurateur said, he and his staff would gather in the mornings to "taste everything that was there" before the day's service began.

Now, furloughed employees drop by the restaurant to pick up barbecue meat and sides to-go.

"They may just get enough to carry them over to tomorrow. Or they may take enough to feed a family of three or four," Scott said.

At Xiao Bao Biscuit, chef Josh Walker encourages employees to order items right off the menu (a deviation from more fine-dining family meal approach, which is usually a big batch of whatever the sous chef comes up with that day.)

The food is on the house; he just asks his current and former workers to bring reusable containers.

"We're already destroying the world with all the plastic," Walker said.

Even outfits that are technically closed have tried to find ways to feed their former staff.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The Indigo Road, which was among the first and biggest food-and-beverage employers based in Charleston to conduct coronavirus-related layoffs, is "offering employee meals to-go as often as we can every week by rotating around each of our different restaurants," managing partner Steve Palmer said in a statement.

The company estimates it has served 100 meals so far to its Charleston area workers. Indigo Road has also established a relief fund that directs 100 percent of gift card sales to its 940 former staffers across the South.

Social distancing concerns

Some restaurateurs worry about inadvertently exposing staffers during delivery and pickup of the to-go meals.

"Rather than having a time where everyone gets together," said Walker, Xiao Bao Biscuit workers are encouraged to come throughout the day to pick up their food. "We need to take this seriously as a business and as a community," he added.

After closing FIG and The Ordinary in downtown Charleston, chef Mike Lata began providing daily to-go family meals to his out-of-work team members, and made a GoFundMe page to, in part, "feed our team and their families during this time of financial crisis."

By the end of last week, the fundraiser had exceeded its $50,000 goal, and Lata guessed his kitchen had served its furloughed co-workers and their families a couple hundred meals.

But the chef had also grown wary of making laid-off employees come to the restaurant: "The proximity was very difficult to manage and it just felt irresponsible," he said.

So last Friday, he distributed all the remaining food from his walk-ins to workers. Lata said he plans to use the money in the fund to pay the entire staff's health care costs for the next two months instead.

"The whole of the money goes to the employees regardless," he said.

Camaraderie amongst co-workers

The free food is nice, said Megan Hill, a server at Estadio who was laid off last week, but sustenance is only part of family meal.

In a pivot to dine-out service, Estadio chef Alex Lira and sous chef Alex Eaton have remade the Spring Street Spanish restaurant's menu to feature different global cuisines.

Hill and her co-workers have enjoyed the change of pace — both from the regular menu and from their own home cooking.

"Those two both are so passionate about their cooking that we're the ones that reap the benefits of that," she said.

(Of its regular staff, only two chefs, owner Max Kuller and general manager Brandon Underwood remain at the Spring Street restaurant; Kuller has been seen around town ferrying orders of beef pho and Peruvian rotisserie chicken in a decked-out golf cart.)

But Hill says she also looks forward to Estadio's takeout family meals for the camaraderie and opportunity to socialize with her former co-workers.

"All of us miss each other so much and are being so anti-social now that we all try to get (to the restaurant) right at 5 o'clock so that we have our five minutes to chat time and then go our separate ways," she said.

The feeling is mutual for those still working: Lira said the family meal pick-up was the best part of his day.

"It's good to see people," agreed Rodney Scott, who told The Post and Courier he was "heart-broken" thinking about those staffers he was forced to lay off. Though the pitmaster allowed that it might be easier to keep his restaurant afloat by giving away less food during the pandemic, family meals would remain a priority.

"We're not here to make money right now," Scott said.