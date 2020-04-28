Due to coronavirus, PGA delays ticket purchasing for 2021 championship at Ocean Course

The 2021 PGA Championship is still on track for its May 17-23 dates next year at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, but ticket sales for the tournament have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket-purchasing windows were set to open next month for the 2021 tournament, one of golf's four major championships. But the PGA announced Tuesday that purchasing windows will now begin opening in August and that ticket registration has been extended until Aug. 9.

"As the world continues to grapple with the effects of this horrendous virus, we have decided to delay the sale of 2021 PGA Championship tickets to our registrant," said championship director Scott Reid. "With uncertainty surrounding travel, employment and everyday life, we do not feel it is appropriate to ask our spectators to make purchasing decisions at this time.

"We thank the unprecedented number of spectators who have expressed interest in attending the 2021 PGA Championship through our registration program and look forward to welcoming them to The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in May of 2021."

Tickets for the 2021 PGA Championship are being sold through a free, no-obligation online registration process at tickets.pga.com. By registering, fans can hold their place in line for the chance to buy tickets when they go on sale in August of 2020. Fans who registered before April 28 will receive an email with more information on purchase windows.

The date of the 2020 PGA Championship has been moved to Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The PGA Championship was held at The Ocean Course in 2012, when Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-free 66 in the final round to win his second major championship.