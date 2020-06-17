Drumbeat of closures to slow as SC says restaurants don't have to close for COVID-19 cases

The cascade of restaurant closures stemming from employees testing positive for the coronavirus appears likely to slow to a trickle as the state health department prepares to advise owners that they don’t necessarily have to shut down because a worker is infected.

A spokeswoman for S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control declined to reveal the substance of “a new information sheet for restaurants that provides the recommended steps to take if and when an employee tests positive for COVID-19,” but stressed that DHEC will continue to emphasize the individual nature of cases brought to its attention.

“Each situation can be different,” DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick says.

Approximately two dozen restaurants in the Charleston area this month have temporarily suspended operations, citing one or more cases of COVID-19 among their staff. The list of local restaurants which have closed in connection with coronavirus includes downtown destinations (The Macintosh, Little Jack’s Tavern); buzzy lounges (Stars Rooftop & Grill Room; Bourbon & Bubbles) and fast food chains (Chick-fil-A).

But some owners who have observed the emerging ritual of notifying employees; broadcasting the news via social media and closing their restaurants for deep-cleaning argue they shouldn’t have to figure out the right course to take in the event of an employee testing positive for the potentially lethal disease. About 35 local restaurant owners last Friday arranged a call with representatives of DHEC and MUSC Health’s Back2Business program to express their frustrations.

“We’re all looking for a playbook,” Home Team BBQ’s Aaron Siegel says of the conversation which led to the creation of the new DHEC one-pager. “We’re great at following playbooks. We’re not doctors and scientists: We’re people who want to do the right thing, but we don’t know the science behind it.”

Siegel called the meeting “amazingly productive,” and said he’s looking forward to restaurants building on their existing relationships with DHEC to develop site-specific action plans protective of guests and employees.

When Siegel’s management team at Home Team’s Columbia location on June 7 learned one of its workers had tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant’s dining room was full.

After calling employees into the server hold and briefing them on the situation, managers approached each table and explained the circumstances to guests, giving them the option to stay or go. Other employees were stationed outside the restaurant to tell incoming customers why the restaurant was now closed for a week.

“We pressed the pause button,” says Siegel, who doesn’t regret his decision. But he adds that few restaurateurs can sustain a business while regularly sending healthy employees home for days at a time. Plus, employees who depend on tips can’t afford to have their work schedules disrupted by repeated unanticipated closures.

“At the end of the day, everybody who operates, no matter if you’re doing things to a complete ‘T’, somebody is going to get sick eventually, and it’s not because of the practices inside the restaurant,” Siegel says.

With coronavirus cases on the rise across South Carolina, and the realities of restaurant work at odds with social distancing protocols, cases among workers are nearly inevitable. Yet it’s an inevitably that some restaurant owners aren’t prepared to accept.

David Crowley, owner of The Alley, on Monday announced he’d decided against reopening the following day as planned. He was up by four in the morning, anxiously waiting for his employees to wake up so he could share the news.

“We were ready, but this community wasn’t ready,” says Crowley, noting that a 15-page restaurant manual is no match for the uncontrolled spread of the virus. As Crowley considered how to word his reopening retraction on social media, South Carolina recorded a new daily high of 799 cases.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“I couldn’t open with a clear conscious,” Crowley says. “We were hoping for the best, but the best doesn’t cut it: We’re not messing with this thing.”

Crowley is careful to say that he wouldn’t fault another restaurant owner for reaching a different conclusion, but his choice to delay reopening has been broadly supported by employees and guests; Edmund’s Oast, which has also taken a cautious approach to reopening, saluted The Alley on social media.

“I’m not saying anything negative, but I pray restaurant owners will do the right thing,” Crowley says. “That’s hard to stomach, because we’ve all been crushed, but if you’re giving up social distancing, then there needs to be a calling among our community to do the right thing.”

He acknowledges that it hasn’t been entirely clear up to this point what constitutes the right thing in South Carolina, at least from a scientific standpoint. He applauded DHEC for committing to issue clearer guidelines regarding the handling of employee cases.

“In our industry, everybody is doing it differently,” says Crowley, who was set up with MUSC’s Back2Business program by Explore Charleston after publicizing his concerns about “the ramped up amount of cases that have occurred in the Charleston restaurant industry.”

“Until you get more information, it’s hard,” he continues.

DHEC is now finalizing its publication covering employee cases in restaurants. According to Renwick, the recommendations contained within “are already available, (but) this new information sheet will be a condensed, go-to document.”

In its Employer Return to Work Guidance worksheet, one of 31 documents on the agency’s dedicated Food Safety & COVID-19 webpage, DHEC recommends that if an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, employers should alert a subset of employees, with an eye toward maintaining confidentiality, as well as encourage them to self-monitor for symptoms.

It also advocates disinfecting the area where the employee worked. It makes no mention of closure.

North Carolina State University food safety extension specialist Benjamin Chapman, who has been instrumental in building North Carolina’s online program to enhance public safety during reopening, says, “I don’t think it’s automatically necessary for all restaurants to close,” although he would recommend they heed the Centers for Disease Control’s suggestions for how long an employee should stay out of work after a positive test.

Chapman says it’s more useful for restaurants to separate their staff into distinct crews, automatically limiting contact among employees. That’s a tactic which was being used by John Zucker before he closed his takeout operations at Cru Café and Purlieu in connection with an employee case.

For Seigel, though, it’s an unrealistic strategy. Home Team is already having trouble filling out its standard schedule, in part because it’s so strict about employee health. “Anytime someone gets a runny nose, they’re gone,” he says.

But Charleston area restaurants are also struggling to persuade healthy employees to work more hours. Many of them are reportedly scared of contracting COVID-19.