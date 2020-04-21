Drive-by protest supporting reopening SC planned for Friday outside Statehouse

COLUMBIA — A group of South Carolinians are organizing a drive-by rally Friday along the roads outside the Statehouse in an attempt to demonstrate support for reopening the state's economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The planned rally, dubbed "Drive to Thrive SC," follows a series of recent protests in states across the country as government orders that closed businesses and mandated residents stay home led to millions of job losses.

Josh Kimbrell, a conservative radio talk show host and state Senate candidate from Spartanburg, is one of several organizers behind the event.

"We're trying to get people to — peacefully, kindly, respectfully and within the boundaries of the law — go and demonstrate that we need to have some opening in South Carolina and start moving toward a more aggressive plan to get people back to work," Kimbrell said.

A national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University earlier this month found that 81 percent of Americans support a national stay-at-home order, including 68 percent of Republicans and 78 percent of residents in the South.

But Kimbrell argued that patience is wearing thin among some in South Carolina, a state whose leaders have long prided themselves on promoting a pro-business regulatory environment.

"Right now unemployment applications are already at multiples of the height of the Great Recession, and it's almost certainly going to go up," Kimbrell said. "So if they leave us closed down for another four weeks, we're going to be in real trouble."

Gov. Henry McMaster began to roll back some of the restrictions he has imposed, allowing some businesses to reopen and restoring access to public beaches this week, and he has created a task force that will make recommendations over the next month about how to gradually reinvigorate the state's economy.

But public health experts have warned that the risk of spreading the deadly virus remains high and that residents must maintain social distancing in order to minimize the threat.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Kimbrell stressed that the protest is not intended to express direct opposition to McMaster or any individual political figure.

"I'm a Republican senate candidate, so I'm not trying to attack the governor of my own party, and it's not about him," Kimbrell said. "He's just got to understand what I'm hearing. People have had it."

In order to comply with social distancing requirements, Kimbrell said he will be staying in his car and urged all attendees to follow suit. But he acknowledged that the crowd may be difficult to control depending on how many people show up.

"I do not want anybody taking what we're starting here with this effort and try to go break the law and start riots," Kimbrell said. "There's always a risk that you're going to have bad actors, but they won't be egged on or encouraged by me or my team."

A Facebook page for the event by Tuesday afternoon had close to 600 people saying they would attend, with an additional 1,500 signaling interest.

Some of the protests in other states have been engineered in part by a network of conservative gun-rights activists, the Washington Post reported Sunday. But Kimbrell said nobody from outside South Carolina has been involved in any way in their event.

On the opposite end of the political spectrum, a socialist group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation is planning a similar drive-by effort the next day.

But instead of supporting a reopening of the economy, they are asking McMaster, who owns a number of rental housing properties, to have the state cancel all rent payments during the pandemic.

That effort on Saturday is part of a nationwide day of car protests supporting rent cancellation. The caravan will begin at Finlay Park in Columbia and drive past the governor's mansion, according to a release.