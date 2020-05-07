You are the owner of this article.
Dozens of SC school districts planning outdoor graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus

FortDorchester_9.jpg
Fort Dorchester High School senior students put on their graduation caps before driving away from Fort Dorchester High School Wednesday April 29, 2020, in North Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of seniors from the Class of 2020 will march across football fields and other outdoor venues next month, as more than two dozen school districts are planning in-person graduation ceremonies.

In the two weeks since Gov. Henry McMaster relaxed social gathering guidelines to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus, at least 30 districts have announced plans for in-person commencement activities, state Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown told The Post and Courier.

That includes Lexington-Richland School District 5, which said Thursday students from its four high schools will walk June 2 through June 5.

"We sought feedback from student leaders at our high schools, used survey results from our seniors and their parents, and also included principals and other school staff to create an event that keeps safety at the forefront, while celebrating 2020 graduates,” Superintendent Christina Melton said in a statement.

“Graduation is a major milestone for our students and our parents, and we are committed to making these ceremonies safe, celebratory events that honor all the steps our students have taken to get to this point in their lives," she added.

Meanwhile, departing seniors at Clover High School in York County will get their diplomas at a drive-in movie theater in Kings Mountain, N.C. 

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and McMaster have encouraged school districts to find ways of celebrating their outgoing seniors, issuing guidance on various methods to be used if in-person celebrations aren't viable.

Benson joined The Post and Courier's Columbia bureau in November 2019.

