Downtown Charleston's oldest family-run restaurant calls it quits in wake of coronavirus

The oldest family-run restaurant in downtown Charleston is the latest local culinary institution to announce it won’t reopen after suggested operating restrictions are lifted.

“I wanted to get to 50 years,” said Athan Fokas, whose father, Spiro Fokas, in 1972 joined his brother-in-law to open Old Towne Restaurant at 229 King St. Over its near half-century run, the casual restaurant was hailed for its roast chicken and signature seasoning blend, created from 17 spices — eight of them imported from Greece.

“You feel the conviviality amongst customers as well as management,” The News and Courier reported in 1977, noting that Fokas and Steve Ferderigos encouraged “diners to drop their shish kebabs, join arms with the others and kick up their heels in a Greek dance” to the strains of live bouzouki music.

In recent years, though, the warm family feeling which once pervaded the dining room cooled as Athan Fokas and co-owner Jacob Federigos, Steve Federigos’ son, tangled in court. Athan Fokas attributed the restaurant’s closure to their festering feud.

“We haven’t been getting along too well, me and my cousin,” Fokas said. “It’s pretty sad: This is like the mother restaurant.”

According to Fokas, the cousins disagreed over whether to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep the restaurant going in the wake of the novel coronavirus; Fokas claims Federigos was concerned about repaying it, despite Fokas’ assurances he would informally assume liability.

“It’s free money,” Fokas argued when Federigos allegedly suggested they instead rent out the building.

Reached by phone on Monday morning, Federigos said he wasn’t available to comment.

Spiro Fokas came to the United States in 1963 to visit his sister and brother and ended up opening a grocery store. Two years later, he returned to his native Greece, keeping a promise to marry Steve Federigos’ sister. Federigos arrived in Charleston in 1968, partnering with Fokas on his America Street grocery store.

The two switched to the restaurant business after chain supermarkets edged out independent shops. They bought an existing restaurant which was in such shabby shape that The News and Courier twice described it as “rundown.” Over the years, though, they repaired the roof and floors, and expanded the dining room to accommodate 300 people.

While the restaurant got a boost in traffic when Charleston Place debuted across the street in 1986, Fokas said business has been tougher since dozens of new restaurants have opened downtown.

“It hasn’t been crazy, but we’ve been hanging in there,” he said. “There’s no reason we couldn’t have made it.”

Several employees contacted The Post and Courier after Old Towne closed in accordance with the state’s pandemic-related order, saying they hadn’t received their final paychecks. Fokas said the checks were delayed because those employees didn’t provide accurate mailing addresses; he’s since met them at a drugstore and the post office to settle up.

During the closure, Fokas changed the outgoing voicemail at the restaurant to promote Old Towne’s seasoning blend, which it’s sold for decades.

“I can show you our seasoning (sales) book, and you’ll see every state,” he said.

One fan of the blend who recently placed an order had just worked his way through a jar sized to last five years. He asked for a smaller portion this time, Fokas said, because he doesn’t anticipate living another five years. Still, he wants to make sure he doesn’t run out of Old Towne seasoning first.

“My father put the blend together,” Fokas said, adding, “My uncle would probably say he put the blend together.”

Fokas will be stationed at the restaurant this week from 9-11 a.m. selling seasoning, but he’s promised his cousin that he’ll be cleared out by the end of the month.

Because of the joint ownership agreement, he can’t take with him any of the restaurant’s memorabilia, including paintings of his family’s hometown in Greece. An online auction featuring the restaurant’s equipment, furniture, artwork and menus begins on Tuesday.