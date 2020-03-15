Downtown Charleston restaurants stay open despite coronavirus, but one bakery closes doors

The owner of the only independent restaurant in downtown Charleston to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic says he’s having trouble persuading fellow restaurateurs to do the same.

“It’s just an awful situation, and obviously the food-and-beverage community is going to contribute to this in a big way,” David Schnell of Brown’s Court Bakery said on Sunday of his efforts, hours before the governors of Illinois and Ohio ordered the closure of bars and restaurants across their states.

California also on Sunday shut down all bars and wineries, in addition to halving the legal capacity of its restaurants. Washington, D.C., banned bar seating, days after limiting restaurant tables to six people and ruling that restaurant tables must be separated by at least 6 feet.

In a press release announcing the closure, Schnell attributed his decision to concern for customers’ and employees’ well-being. With medical professionals urging social distancing to slow the virus’ spread, he said, “Crowding people into the small retail space of our business in the midst of a pandemic is not good judgment.”

Publicists for other downtown restaurants celebrated for their intimate dimensions, including Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit and Purlieu, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday encouraged South Carolinians to avoid public gatherings of 100 or more people, but specified he had no plans to instruct residents to avoid restaurants or bars. Charleston chief fire marshal Mike Julazadeh did not respond to a message regarding Charleston restaurants and other hospitality venues permitted to hold 100 or more people at one time.

Brown’s Court Bakery will continue to serve its wholesale customers, as well as pay its employees, but has suspended its retail operation “until further notice.”

Schnell says he contemplated changing the bakery’s menu or service format, in much the way that Seattle’s fine-dining institution Canlis recently switched to a drive-thru burger and bagel program.

But, as he points out in the press release, “The U.S. is currently only days behind the timeline that countries around Europe are on, some of which are on lockdown due to the detrimental effects of this virus,” making creative workarounds moot.

While Schnell is the only downtown Charleston restaurateur to advocate for voluntary closure, many of the nation’s best-known hospitality leaders have reached a similar conclusion. Both Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group and Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup this weekend announced they would temporarily close restaurants across the country in the name of safety.

“We cannot stay much longer with restaurants open or we will only be part of the problem when we need to be part of the solution,” Andres was quoted as saying.

Although there’s no scientific way to determine the mindset of diners, an Instagram search showed 8 out of the 24 most recent posts tagged “dcfood” directly referenced COVID-19. By contrast, just two of the 24 most recent posts tagged “chsfood” alluded to the pandemic.

Indeed, while Charleston diners are likely to notice changes being implemented by national chains, such as Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream’s announcement that it would no longer accept cash or distribute cones now that the company has gone “contactless,” OpenTable data shows they’ve been notably slow to change their restaurant-going habits.

According to OpenTable, the number of diners at its affiliated restaurants, including walk-in customers, on Saturday was down year-on-year across South Carolina by 21 percent. The only state with a smaller decline in traffic was Hawaii, where the total dropped by 19 percent.

Oklahoma is the only other state that held its Saturday loss beneath 30 percent: Traffic was off by 54 percent in Washington, 56 percent in North Carolina and 59 percent in Maryland.

The data also shows that South Carolina didn’t experience a double-digit decline in diners until March 10. On the other hand, Ohio recorded a 22 percent decline on Feb. 26, and has since fallen short of last year’s numbers on every day but one.