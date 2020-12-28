Downtown Charleston library branch closed after staff coronavirus cases

Charleston County Public Library officials have temporarily closed their main branch in downtown Charleston after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch, at 68 Calhoun St., will be cleaned and sanitized by a third-party contractor and is expected to reopen Saturday, officials said on Monday. The book drop and return will also be closed until the branch reopens.

"All employees known to have come into contact with (COVID-19) positive individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed," officials said.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control officials, meanwhile, announced the latest daily coronavirus case numbers and deaths.

Although the daily number is significantly less than the record-breaking statistics announced on Sunday, officials still cautioned the public to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and taking other precautions during the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,540, which is 874 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 275,285, plus 22,765 probable cases

New deaths reported: 18

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,782 confirmed, 391 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,587,445

Hospitalized patients: 1,867

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 22.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’s spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases announced on Monday were Greenville, 228; Horry, 192; and Spartanburg, 153.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 46 new cases; Berkeley, 24; and Dorchester, 45.

No new tri-county deaths were reported on Monday.

Deaths

Of the 18 new deaths, two were patients aged 35 to 64, while the rest were aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Lancaster, Lexington, Marion, Pickens and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,867 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, 380 were in intensive care and 175 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.