Downtown Charleston chef spends pandemic reviving East Side's backyard garden tradition

Banana bread’s gone in a matter of days, but a backyard garden will still be feeding people come September.

While kept home by the coronavirus pandemic, chef BJ Dennis got his landlord’s permission to plant vegetables including okra, tomatoes and “old-school guinea squash” on a patch of land behind his second-floor apartment. Dennis said the project has energized his East Side neighbors, many of whom remember when people on the block didn’t let their city addresses stand in the way of sowing their suppers.

“All of my neighbors asked me about all they like to eat,” Dennis said.

A 93-year-old woman who has lived across the street since soon after she participated in the 1969 Charleston Hospital Workers’ Strike specified the kind of tomatoes she wanted.

Dennis is also growing a more elaborate garden at his family home in West Ashley, but hopes the Nassau Street planting will remind onlookers that the indigenous and native African plants which define Lowcountry cuisine can flourish in the vicinity of latter-day restaurants and bars. Although local gardening groups maintain various urban plots and flower beds, the downtown Charleston backyard garden has faded in the era of apartment complexes and short-term rentals.

The land allotted Dennis is considerably smaller than a nearby lot which neighbors remember as a field of crops tended by a man inclined to share his bounty. Still, Dennis has room enough for a kind of African chickpea, Haitian Creole tomatoes and okra, which he suggests is a good plant for first-time gardeners.

“I don’t think you have to be good at all,” Dennis said of the expertise required. “You can look at YouTube.”

Also starting to sprout in the shadow of Dennis’ yellow T-shirted quasi-scarecrow is benne. As his neighbors know, it’s said to bring good luck for as long as it’s needed.