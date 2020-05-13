Downtown Charleston bar accused of social distance violations now closed to address safety

The party is temporarily over at a downtown Charleston bar which this weekend was so densely packed that an Instagram photo of the scene prompted some City Council members to question whether restaurant owners should be entrusted with public safety.

Trio owner Eric Gussin said the nightclub will not reopen “until we can do so safely.”

“We knew it was an issue Friday,” said Gussin, who confirmed he saw the screenshot pictures which ultimately reached city officials. “We clearly made a mistake, so we’re going to pull the plug.”

In the image which circulated by text through the local food-and-beverage community, approximately a dozen cheering patrons are visible on the patio; one is drinking from a Champagne flute. Several appear to be standing inches apart. Another image in the same Instagram Stories series shows a smiling woman near a tight cluster of guests, hoisting a beer can and a light stick.

“You wonder what people were thinking,” City Councilman Harry Griffin said at Tuesday’s council meeting, reflecting on the photograph. “Did they have a moment when they said, ‘This is wrong?'”

Gussin declined to comment further on the circumstance of Trio’s reopening. The Instagram user who posted the photographs did not immediately return a phone call or Instagram message seeking comment.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Nicole Gordon, who identifies as a "close friend" of Gussin, said she didn’t witness any social distancing infractions when she and her husband stopped by the bar on Friday evening. According to Gordon, the drinks line was spaced out and hand sanitizer was available.

“We felt comfortable,” Gordon confirmed, although she allowed that comfort is sometimes relative. “There are days I go with respirator mask to Harris Teeter and then there are days when you’re out in the sun, out in the fresh air and it feels normal. Maybe it’s a false sense of security.”

At 9:30 p.m., the Gordons left Trio to relieve the babysitter watching their three young children.

“As we were leaving, there started to get lines toward the bar where people were closer than they should have been,” she said.

Although Trio has operated on Calhoun Street since the 1990s, Gussin just recently took over ownership. It celebrated its grand reopening in March 2019, following a $1 million renovation.

Charleston City Paper reported the money bought new lighting and sound systems, as well as a lounge and patio. It also facilitated the hiring of nationally known DJs and the launch of “nugget service,” featuring chicken instead of Champagne.

City Council on Monday will again take up the issue of whether Charleston bars and restaurants will be allowed to self-police compliance with recommended social distancing measures.