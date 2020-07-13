Dorchester District 2 will offer online-only school option for students in the fall

Students in Dorchester District 2 will have the option to enroll in an online-only virtual academy next school year if they are unable or unwilling to attend any in-person classes.

The option will be in place for all K-12 students in the district, according to spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

Students who opt to enroll in the virtual academy will receive all of their instruction online in the fall, regardless of the level of disease activity in the area, Superintendent Joe Pye said during Monday's board of trustees meeting.

The platform will likely consist of instruction from DD2 teachers in partnership with Edmentum, Apex Learning and Virtual SC curriculum.

Students will likely maintain a similar schedule to what they might have in a normal school day, Pye said, and will be expected to complete and turn in assignments on time.

"It will not be like what we did this spring," Pye said. "Attendance will be required."

Charleston and Berkeley county school districts have both announced similar plans to offer an online-only option for students.

During the meeting, Pye also gave parents and board members an update on the district's tentative fall reopening plans.

Much like school districts across South Carolina, DD2 officials are weighing three major options for instruction next school year: entirely in-person learning, entirely virtual learning or some combination of the two.

If the district opts to implement a hybrid model, one possibility could be for students to receive in-person instruction either on Mondays and Tuesdays or on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays could be used for online student instruction and as a potential teacher workday.

Whatever option the district ultimately decides on will depend heavily on the level of disease activity and the rate of COVID-19 spread in the community. The criteria that determine risk-level each school district falls into is determined by the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control.

As of July 5, 39 out of 46 South Carolina counties had high recent disease activity, including Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston, according to a DHEC assessment.

A final decision regarding what model the school district will use in the fall has not been made yet, Pye said, but he expects to bring a final plan before the board July 20.

"We've got to make a decision. ... We are running out of time," Pye said, adding that he wanted to give parents at least a one-month notice of any decision made.

The district is also considering delaying the start of the calendar school year in order to add five additional days of instruction authorized by the state Legislature. The board is expected to make a decision regarding the start date during the July 20 board meeting.

DD2 officials are working to schedule a "virtual parent information night" where prospective families interested in the virtual academy option will be able to learn more. Specific dates have not yet been finalized.