Dorchester District 2 students unlikely to begin year in the classroom five days a week

Dorchester District 2 students shouldn't expect to be back in class full time this fall unless COVID-19 activity dramatically changes.

“Face-to-face is not possible now," said district Superintendent Joe Pye.

The state health department’s assessment of the level of COVID-19 activity in Dorchester County will determine whether students will be learning online only or a combination of face-to-face and online courses in September.

The district school board on Monday night unanimously approved the Reopening of Schools Steering Committee's calendar and education plans for the fall.

"This whole report is very flexible," said Pye, who helped formalize the plan. “Every student will have their own computer.”

The board is still waiting for the S.C. Department of Education's approval of their education plan that was submitted July 16. On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster called on all school districts to provide either face-to-face instruction five days a week or an online option.

The next day the district submitted its plan that doesn't include a full-time option in the fall.

“I think like a lot of folks. I’m pretty disappointed in the governor right now," said Justin Farnsworth, a school board member.

In DD2's plan, students will have two learning options in the fall: school-based instruction or an online-only virtual academy.

The school-based instruction choice will have three models based on whether the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control labels COVID-19 activity in Dorchester County as low, medium or high.

The three models include:

Low activity — Students will attend school five days a week and receive face-to-face instruction.

Medium activity — Students will do a hybrid model of two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of online learning.

High activity — Emergency online learning will be implemented along with the closing of school buildings.

DHEC currently lists coronavirus activity as high in Dorchester County.

Pye is hoping that by Sept. 8, the official start date for the district, the activity level will be medium and they can enter the school year with the hybrid model. Students will be separated into two groups in that model.

One group will do face-to-face instruction at the beginning of the week while the other will do online learning. At the end of the week, they will switch. Buses will continue to run during the hybrid model.

The district is also giving students the option to enroll in the online academy regardless of the level of disease activity. Instruction will be done by DD2 teachers along with Apex Learning, Edmentum and Virtual SC curriculum.

The deadline to apply for the academy is July 28.

Daily attendance will be required and students and teachers will follow a similar schedule to if they were in the school building. Students will have the option to transition out of virtual learning to school-based instruction at the end of the fall semester.

"We are providing options," said Lori Estep, the executive director of elementary schools for the district. "Our teachers are ready and excited."

Board members also approved a bell schedule. Elementary schools will run from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., middle schools will go from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and high schools will run 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional details on the reopening will be continuously worked on in the coming weeks.