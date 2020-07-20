Dorchester District 2 announces school opening plans for 2020-21 school year

The state health department’s assessment of the level of COVID-19 activity in Dorchester County will determine whether Dorchester District 2 students will be learning online only or a combination of face-to-face and virtual learning in September.

During a Monday DD2 Board of Trustees meeting, members unanimously approved Superintendent Joe Pye and the Reopening of Schools Steering Committee's school calendar and education plans this fall.

"This whole report is very flexible," Pye said. “Every student will have their own computer.”

Students will return to school on Sept. 8. Teachers start back on Aug. 31. Board members also approved a bell schedule. Elementary schools will run from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., middle schools will go from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and high schools will run 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The board is still waiting for the S.C. Department of Education's approval of their education plan that was submitted on July 16. Gov. Henry McMaster called for all public school districts to provide either face-to-face instructions five days a week or a virtual learning option the day before the district submitted that plan.

“I think like a lot of folks...I’m pretty disappointed in the governor right now," said Justin Farnsworth, a DD2 Board of Trustees member.

In DD2's plan, students will have two learning options in the fall. The first is the school based instruction choice which will have three models based on whether the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control labels COVID-19 activity in Dorchester County as low, medium or high.

The second learning option is a virtual academy. The three models for the school-based instruction choice include:

Low activity — Students will attend school five days a week and receive face-to-face instruction.

Medium activity — Students will do a hybrid model of two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of online learning.

High activity — Emergency online learning will be implemented along with the closing of school buildings.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

DHEC currently lists the COVID-19 activity as high in Dorchester County.

Pye is hoping that by September, the activity level will be medium and they can enter the school year with their hybrid model. Students will be separated into two groups in that model.

One group will do face-to-face instruction at the beginning of the week while the other will do virtual learning. At the end of the week they will switch. Buses will continue to run during the hybrid model.

The district is also giving students the option to enroll in an online-only virtual academy regardless of the level of disease activity. Instruction will be done by DD2 teachers along with Apex Learning, Edmentum and Virtual SC curriculum.

The deadline to apply for the academy is July 28.

Daily attendance will be required and students and teachers will follow a similar schedule to if they were in the school building. Students will have the option to transition out of virtual learning to school based instruction at the end of the fall semester.

"We are providing options," said Lori Estep, the executive director of elementary schools for DD2. "Our teachers are ready and excited."

Additional details on the reopening will be continuously worked on in the coming weeks.