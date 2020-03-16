Dorchester County declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

This week, Dorchester County became one of many areas in the lowcountry to declare a state of emergency.

The county made the announcement during a Monday night county council meeting after Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday ordered all public schools and colleges to close for the remainder of March. The governor is also urging communities to limit gatherings to 100 people or less.

Dorchester's state of emergency is scheduled to remain in place until April 13. During this time the county's administrative office will be closed to the public. Officials are encouraging residents to use the county's online services in response.

The town of Summerville is rescheduling all criminal and traffic court preliminary hearings to April in response to the coronavirus.

The only sessions courts will continue to host this month are bond hearings.

“Our top priority is preventing, to the best of our ability, any local cases and transmission of COVID-19," Summerville Town Administrator Colin Martin said in a press release.

In response, the Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce announced that they will be closing the chamber office and the visitor center to the public until further notice. All chamber events and meetings have also either been canceled or postponed until further notice.

The town is also closing Rollins Edwards Community Center and the Gahagan Park and Recreation Building to the public until further notice.

All town spring sports and the 2020 Farmers Markets have been postponed. Town officials are discouraging any event with over 50 people.

While the town hall will still be open, residents can access services like zoning, business licensing and permitting online through the town's CitizenServe portal.

The Summerville YMCA last week announced that the annual Flowertown Festival would be postponed until Labor Day weekend in September. The event is one of the largest festivals in South Carolina and averages around 200,000 visitors a year.