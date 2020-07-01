Dorchester County approves mask ordinance due to the coronavirus

Dorchester County will begin enforcing mask wearing in local businesses throughout the unincorporated areas.

At an emergency County Council meeting Wednesday, members approved an ordinance requiring face coverings in food service and retail businesses within the county's unincorporated areas.

The ordinance goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until Aug. 30, unless council votes to extend or rescind the new rule.

Business owners with buildings open to the general public must also require their employees to wear masks. The penalty for not obeying the ordinance is a fine ranging between $25 and $100.

Some exemptions to the regulations include children under the age of 5 and those who can't wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.

At the meeting, four of the council members voted to approve the ordinance. Council members David Chinnis and Larry Hargett voted in oppostion.

Chinnis said he encourages everyone to wear masks but doesn't agree with enforcing a face covering ordinance. He sees the regulations as officials telling residents they are smarter than them.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"It's just plain absurd," he said.

Council Chairman George Bailey said he could remember when it took a week to get to 55 cases in Dorchester. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 87 cases in the county on June 30.

Dorchester has seen 712 cases of the virus since the emergence of the pandemic.

"It has completely turned around," Bailey said. "To me this is an opportunity to do something."

The decision comes a few days after the town of Summerville unanimously approved its own mask ordinance that went into effect today.

In the past couple weeks nearly 30 municipalities in South Carolina have either passed or plan to adopt similar ordinances.

Gov. Henry McMaster has announced he does not have plans to issue a mask order.