Donate $50 to The Alley's coronavirus fund and get a future Charleston bowling party

Charleston's downtown bowling alley, bar and restaurant is one of many local businesses trying to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis.
To support its staff and keep the lights on during this period of social distancing, The Alley started an employee relief fund that has already raised $10,000 toward its $45,000 goal.
In an effort to ramp up donations, The Alley has added a new incentive. Those who donate $50 or more (or who have already donated $50 or more) will receive a bowling party for 12 people to be redeemed in the future. The two-hour, two-lane package is valued at $180.
Donors simply must send their receipt to charleston@bowlthealley.com and they'll receive the bowling party certificate in an email. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/the-alley-employee-relief-fund.