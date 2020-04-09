You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Donate $50 to The Alley's coronavirus fund and get a future Charleston bowling party

  • Updated
bowling.JPG (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

You'll receive a bowling party for 12 people by donating $50 or more to The Alley's COVID-19 relief fund. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Charleston's downtown bowling alley, bar and restaurant is one of many local businesses trying to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis. 

To support its staff and keep the lights on during this period of social distancing, The Alley started an employee relief fund that has already raised $10,000 toward its $45,000 goal. 

In an effort to ramp up donations, The Alley has added a new incentive. Those who donate $50 or more (or who have already donated $50 or more) will receive a bowling party for 12 people to be redeemed in the future. The two-hour, two-lane package is valued at $180. 

Donors simply must send their receipt to charleston@bowlthealley.com and they'll receive the bowling party certificate in an email. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/the-alley-employee-relief-fund

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News