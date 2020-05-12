Disregard for social distance, other patron misconduct worries some S.C. restaurant owners

Charleston-area diners who this past weekend dined on restaurant patios and porches, just a few days after Gov. Henry McMaster allowed restaurants statewide to again seat customers outdoors, were annoyed by the intentional scarcity of barstools. They were frustrated by rules limiting their party sizes. But at a pair of Mount Pleasant restaurants, they were downright distraught about how long it took employees to sanitize tables between parties.

“That’s a major point of contention,” said Peter Woodman, owner of Crave Kitchen & Cocktails and Woodward Tavern, where cleaning crew members wear a distinct uniform to indicate their job is to wipe down surfaces where coronavirus could lurk. “It’s been a major issue: ‘Why do I have to wait?’,” especially when a table is obviously open.

Woodward estimates the new resetting protocol takes 3-4 minutes.

Restaurants across South Carolina on Monday were permitted to reopen their indoor dining rooms, nearly two months after Gov. Henry McMaster closed them in hopes of containing the coronavirus. Yet, despite operating in the shadow of massive revenue losses, most restaurants in the Charleston area brushed off the chance to usher guests back inside, instead continuing to offer takeout or outdoor tables.

Approximately 56 hours elapsed between the moment that McMaster on Friday afternoon declared restaurants would be able to reopen fully and the moment at which the official reopening bell rang, which wasn’t quite enough time for some local restaurants to recall laid-off employees or pry needed ingredients from a knotted supply chain. Several restaurants have announced plans to open dining rooms this week or next.

In many cases, though, restaurant owners have shied away from indoor seating because they’re not confident that customers can be trusted to respect rules in place to protect employees and fellow guests, particularly when those customers have been drinking.

“The thing we’ve heard most from chefs and restaurants is they’re deeply concerned about our behavior,” says Katherine Miller, vice-president of impact for The James Beard Foundation, which recently polled its members about their attitudes toward reopening.

She continues, “We’re asking restaurants to come back and serve us, but that’s going to require all of us, customers and workers alike, to do all the things we should be doing to minimize exposure; to show we’re respecting science.”

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a cloth face covering when around other people. But Sergio Tosi of Sweet Belgium, which has offered waffles for pick-up throughout the pandemic, says he rarely sees a customer in a mask.

“People walking up and down King Street do not seem to be worried,” he reports. “Me and our staff are wearing masks and gloves at all time. But people do not seem to be interested or concerned, for that matter.”

Tina Schuttenberg of Kwei Fei, which later this week is introducing reservations-only patio seating, says their takeout customers have been “extremely considerate and safe,” perhaps because a sign outside the restaurant reads, “We're here to take care of you. Please help take care of us by wearing your mask while inside Kwei Fei.”

Those who arrive without masks generally pull their shirts up over their noses once reminded.

Still, Woodman points out that even those diners who take the threat of coronavirus seriously aren’t necessarily conducting themselves like model guests. Just before midnight last Wednesday, after he locked up Crave, a woman approached him in the parking lot.

“Are you Peter?” she asked. “I can’t believe you’re open. You’re a murderer.”

“Honestly, it’s been one extreme or the other,” Woodman says. “I haven’t come across the happy medium yet.”

By contrast, Laura Patrick of Bay Street Biergarten says she didn’t have any trouble this past weekend with patrons either protesting the downtown Charleston bar’s patio service or flouting conduct standards governing it.

Prior to reopening, Bay Street Biergarten pinned up a set of ‘haus rules,’ such as “please do not walk up to the bar” and “please be courteous to your fellow patrons.”

“I think we were lucky in that we learned a lot from the few restaurants that opened earlier in the week, and customers were aware that all eyes are on how well we all do,” she says.

Chris Winn of Tradesman Brewing Co. had a similar experience. "Shockingly," he says, people were entirely compliant. "I didn’t know quite what to expect," he says. "But we have a little bit of an older crowd, and everybody who came was really respectful," even after being asked to step back from the service area.

Complicating how restaurants monitor guests, whether verbally or in writing, is South Carolina’s lack of legal restrictions on service: The state has only issued suggestions, although The James Beard Foundation later this week will release a lengthy document outlining best practices, integrating input from scientists, restaurateurs in Asia and chefs from large-scale feeding sites.

Miller says the guidelines will supply a common starting point for restaurants across the country, in part, because restaurants in tourist locations will have to make visitors feel as safe as they do at home. “Rebuilding customer trust is going to be huge,” Miller says.

Woodman said customer worries were palpable at Crave this week. A lifelong hospitality professional, he missed guest contact so intensely during the closure that he called up takeout customers to ask, “How was your food? How was the packaging?”

“I was stalking people,” he admits, laughing.

So once people returned to the patio, he started circulating again, positioning himself as far from guests as he could stand without having to raise his voice to learn if they liked the grouper. At each table, the guests tensed up when they saw him.

But some customers didn’t appear as anxious about their own comportment, including one woman who insisted on a table for 10, even though the restaurant isn’t seating more than four people together. Using methods he long ago honed when dealing with recalcitrant drinkers after last call, Woodman kept his tone light and firm.

He assured her he also wished he could seat 10 people. In fact, after weeks of making almost no money and assigning employees to repaint newly painted walls just to keep them on the payroll, he wished he could seat 110 people. But it didn’t feel safe yet.