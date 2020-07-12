Dip and surge in domestic violence reports leave SC experts worried about abuse amid pandemic

From the moment domestic violence activists in South Carolina understood the burgeoning pandemic's reach, they've been preparing for an onslaught of violence between intimate partners and family members.

In addition to health and financial stress, the growth of work-or-home orders meant that many survivors couldn't easily access the resources they'd relied on for safety and support, and many victims were stuck at home with their abusers.

But while experts braced for a wave of violence between household members, fewer survivors reached out for help with ongoing cases.

"It's very well-known that abuse during stressful times increases: physical abuse, sexual abuse, especially interfamilial abuse," said Chelsey Hucker, executive director of Foothills Alliance in Anderson. "The most horribly unsurprising part was that the numbers dropped ... We knew (abuse) was happening, but they couldn't reach out to us."

Then, as the lockdown began to ease in late spring, advocates in shelters, hospitals and law enforcement said there came a surge in reports. They're expected to continue rising, but experts still worry that thousands of victims haven't been able to come forward.

Relying on data

Even before the pandemic, reliable data about domestic violence was hard to come by. Intimate partner violence and sexual assault are among the least-reported crimes, so leaders often struggle to calculate the full extent of a crime that can lead to heightened danger and isolation for victims who come forward.

Officials record an average of about 32,563 cases of intimate partner violence each year, according to state data from 2008 through 2018.

The numbers have increased by about 5 percent so far in 2020, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said, even as other crimes have fallen consistently since the the statewide lockdown began.

"The number (of women subjected to sexual or domestic violence) is likely to increase as security, health and money worries heighten tensions and strains are accentuated by cramped and confined living situations," the United Nations warned as the virus spread.

Calls to domestic violence hotlines have increased throughout the world, according to U.N. statistics, by as much as a third in some places. The organization compared the uptick to the increase in sexual exploitation and abuse recorded amid the Ebola pandemic, saying reports of violence have also become more complex.

In China, activists reported that domestic violence reports in a Hubei province city doubled in January and tripled in February, as compared with 2019 numbers. Ninety percent of the 2020 cases were related to COVID-19, Sixth Tone reported.

In a mid-May week, the state domestic violence task force analyzed as a sample period, drunken driving charges dropped by 19 percent compared with the same period in 2019, while domestic violence charges jumped by a quarter.

Dr. Ashley Hink at the Medical University of South Carolina reported that domestic violence cases dropped in the first few weeks after the pandemic reached South Carolina, but the trauma surgeon is treating more assault injuries than usual and expects the violence to fuel high homicide and gun violence rates for the year.

"Everybody's fear is that it's hiding beneath the surface," Hink said. "It's far from over."

Foothill Alliance, which serves Anderson and Oconee counties, knew of just five cases in May where victims visited the emergency room.

"We know the numbers aren't reflecting the issue, and that's our concern," Hucker said. "It's like trying to build a plane and fly it at the same time. "

How reports dropped

First they lost the teachers.

Children who were kept home from school and sports couldn't turn to the mandatory incident reporters they'd grown to trust.

Then came the doctors.

With the coronavirus a greater threat to public health than colds and growing pains, doctors trained to recognize signs of abuse urged patients to postpone check-ups until the pandemic abated.

Law enforcement was the third to go. With face-to-face conversations deemed unsafe, the forensic interviews and confidential reports that bring child abuse suspicions into investigations were largely hamstrung. That left the advocates, already underfunded and overworked, to identify and help the victims of child abuse that experts say will only grow as the pandemic corrals isolated children with stressed abusers.

Victims, many of them isolated even from work and extended family, had to navigate the process of finding resources for themselves. Many shelters in the state offer confidential hotlines where staff can guide callers to the services they need, but even a short call could put a survivor at risk of being overheard.

Flying blind

With organizations still staffed and eager to help, shelters and support groups have been getting creative to predict and meet the needs of survivors who haven't reached out to them.

Some have seen increased calls to hotlines, but the real game changer for Foothills Alliance has been Safe Space, an online support group from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network where survivors can log in anonymously to discuss their needs.

A key concern is preteen and teenage girls, Hucker said, since women are most likely to be sexually assaulted between the ages of 11 and 16. Over a third of abuse happens at home, and a third of women will be sexually assaulted within their lifetimes, Hucker said.

"So that's a particularly high-risk group," Hucker said. "It's also luckily a group that often has access to a cellphone."

They've been increasing posts on social media, and sharing resources on their personal pages so survivors don't have to publicly follow any pages that might alert their abusers.

Since only half of staff have their own laptops, counselors have been sitting in their cars with cellphones to hold virtual sessions.

Advocates have seen rises in other sorts of calls. Amanda Cooper, program director for Foothills' sexual trauma center, said survivors who've long dealt with the mental impacts of abuse are now seeing their symptoms exacerbated by the anxiety of a pandemic.

"We do anticipate that the numbers are going to go up whenever things go to back to 'normal,' " Hucker said. "What we're doing right now is streamlining our system ... we know we're going to be pressed for time and resources. And we can't afford to be figuring out that system (as it happens)."

Gearing up

An influx in calls is to be expected as victims can get a few minutes of privacy to safely reach out for help, Stone said.

His office will have to prepare for a slew of cases they hadn't been able to address in a courtroom, and domestic violence cases can be particularly difficult to resolve quickly.

"Court has never worked at lightning speed," Stone said. "(The limits on hearings) is certainly going to push it back six months or so ... we're probably up 600 (pending) cases in the 14th Circuit."

Constant reality

Leaders hope that the tools they've been forced to turn to will continue to be useful once the pandemic has abated. After all, the challenges presented by COVID-19 — social isolation, financial instability, a lack of refuge outside the home — are common tools for abusers in normal times.

Need help? If you're experiencing domestic violence or it's aftermath, call 1-800-799-7233 for help.

Cooper knew the anonymous chatrooms would be a helpful tool for a few survivors, she said, but was surprised to see how popular they became. The project began as a fortnightly experiment but went so well that the coordinators added extra sessions at different times of day. They're hoping to organize a text message version for survivors with safer access to SMS than internet, hoping it'll be even more accessible.

Palmetto State courthouses have switched to online conferences for some hearings, and while technical issues can complicate the process, Stone said it's been much easier for survivors in some of his cases to testify without having to be in the same room as their abuser. Stone hopes courtroom procedures can replicate some of the ease and comfort they've managed online once proceedings shift back to court.