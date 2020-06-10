You are the owner of this article.
Dinner Delivered: West Ashley cheese makers approve of Lewis Barbecue's Detroit-style pies

Lewis Barbecue Detroit-style pizza
Lewis Barbecue Hanna Raskin/Staff Detroit-style pizza.

 By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Heather and Pete Holmes are the owners of Charleston Cheesehouse, which at press time was on the brink of opening a retail store at its West Ashley production facility. The cheese company in March started offering curbside pickup of local goods including Burnt & Salty sauces, Rio Bertolini pasta and Altman Farm and Mill baking mixes, as well as eggs and meat.

The Holmes family, including son Declan, during the pandemic have become devotees of the daily specials sold by Lewis Barbecue.

One of their favorites is Thursday, when Lewis offers a $36 smoked chicken dinner with mashed potatoes and two sides; the Holmes ordered mac-and-cheese and coleslaw.

“This is the comfort night dinner,” Heather Holmes says.

She continues, “Let's talk about Wednesdays: Johnny Luigi Pizza Night. The specials are Detroit-style pizza, Caesar salad and Buffalo wings. When I called the order in, I was asked 'Which one I would like?' All three, of course!”

And while they don’t have to add it to the order every time, the Holmes keep a bottle of Lewis Barbecue’s Original Red barbecue sauce at home.

“It’s good on everything,” Holmes says.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

